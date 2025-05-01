Stat of the Jay: Which UDFAs in Bengals History Have the Most Games Played, Started?
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals won’t make an official announcement on their 2025 undrafted college free agent class until the players arrive in town, pass a physical and sign their contracts ahead of the May 9 rookie camp.
But through agents and other reports, we know which undrafted players have agreed to terms.
There are some interesting names on the list, and as history has shown, there are paths for those players to make the roster.
Last year there was just one rookie UDFA who made the Bengals’ initial 53-man roster coming out of camp, although essentially it was two because the team only carried Brad Robbins to keep open a path for him to return from IR should Ryan Rehkow falter.
Rehkow was one of two rookie UDFAs who played in the season opener.
Counting Rehkow, nine of the 53 players (17 percent) on the Week 1 roster entered the league as undrafted college free agents.
Cal Adomitis (Bengals, 2022)
Joe Bachie (Saints, 2020)
Jake Browning (Vikings, 2019)
Mike Hilton (Jaguars, 2016)
Tanner Hudson (Buccaneers, 2018)
Trenton Irwin (Dolphins, 2019)
Jaxson Kirkland (Bengals, 2023)
Maema Njongmeta (Bengals, 2024)
Ryan Rehkow (Chiefs, 2024)
There are 298 players who have played at least one game for the Bengals after entering the league undrafted.
And there are 126 who have started at least one game (since 1970, which is when the league started tracking games started).
Among those who originally signed with the Bengals, here are the UDFAs with the most games played, and most games started in franchise history.
Games Played
Vinny Rey, LB, 128
Bruce Coslet, TE, 101
Adrian Ross, LB, 90
Horst Muhlmann, K, 84
Kyle Larson, P, 80
Alex Erickson, WR, 80
Ken Johnson, DE, 79
Trey Hopkins, C, 76
Vontaze Burfict, LB, 75
Greg Truitt, LS, 75
M.L. Harris*, TE, 74
Kyle Cook, C, 73
Kevin Sargent, OT, 73
Ken Moyer, OL, 71
Dennis Roland, OT, 71
Brock Gutierrez, C, 69
Josh Tupou, DT, 65
Rick Razzano*, LB, 65
Bill Peterson, LB/TE, 63
Ryan Hewitt, FB/TE, 60
* Started career in the Canadian Football League
Most Starts
Vontaze Burfict, LB, 73
Trey Hopkins, C, 67
Kyle Cook, C, 66
Kevin Sargent, OT, 63
Ken Moyer, OL, 71
Vinny Rey, LB, 50
Nate Livings, G, 47
Ryan Hewitt, FB/TE, 37
Ken Johnson, DE, 36