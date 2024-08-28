Undrafted Linebacker Maema Njongmeta Makes Cincinnati Bengals' 53-Man Roster
Tuesday’s NFL cut deadline brought clarity to the Bengals' 53-man roster, but a lot of players are now dealing with uncertainty after getting the phone call and walking up to Zac Taylor’s office to find out they were being cut.
One guy who didn’t get that dreaded Tuesday phone call was undrafted free agent linebacker Maema Njongmeta.
“Perfect attitude, terrific effort. He’s really had a great understanding of our defense in the time he’s been here,” Zac Taylor said Tuesday. “At the end of the day you have to make plays and I think in the preseason everyone has seen him make plays. He’s been showing up, he’s been a very productive player and he’s given it his all. He was deserving of that spot so really proud of him, happy for him and now you just gotta keep being consistent and help this team win football games moving forward.”
Njongmeta recorded a team-high 29 total tackles (18 solo), along with two pass breakups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one tackle for loss against the Chicago Bears.
If you watched the games you surely noticed a No. 45 jersey popping up near the ball on most downs. Njongmeta was productive in his final preseason game last week with a heavier workload on special teams but he refrained from talking up his performance.
“Honestly I didn’t really play that well today,” Njongmeta told BengalsTalk.com in an exclusive interview. “I think there are a lot of plays that I wish I could get back. Obviously not an excuse but I was on all special teams and it was a lot of volume so that’s just something that I want to improve on, be able to handle that workload and though that’s not necessarily what would happen in the regular season, you always got to be ready.”
Njongmeta has been vocal about his fight to play football. That fight has paid off. His studying habits growing off are one of the skills that lead to his ability to earn a roster spot.
“I spent all summer studying the playbook,” Njongmeta said. “As a linebacker you’re the commander of the defense, you need to line everybody else up before you line yourself up. At the very minimum being able to be there for the guys and be like, ‘hey, I can get you right first’ that is critical to at least gain the trust to be on the field. Once you know it you can play faster.”
It’s been a fast paced summer for a lot of NFL newcomers and Njongmeta shed light on the ‘coaching by committee’ approach in the linebackers room. The coaching doesn’t end with linebackers coach James Bettcher.
“That’s testimony to the coaching, you know coach Bettch is an amazing coach," Njongmeta said. "He gives it to you straight so you know where you need to be and guys on the sideline like Germaine (Pratt) and Logan (Wilson) Akeem (Davis-Gaither), Joe (Bachie) coming in on the sideline with tidbits, nuggets and even at halftime, coach is giving his tidbits and nuggets and they’re giving their tidbits too so it’s just been a group effort for sure and something I want to keep building on.”
Njongmeta is currently listed as a third string option on Cincinnati’s depth chart, but starters have been on his tail making sure he keys in on his assignments.
“Over the course of time really Germaine getting on me like, ‘hey bro, trust yourself. If you see it just go.’ In college you can double check like see it once see it twice but in the league, see it once you better get going. I’m not running a 4.3 (40-yard) . I need to use my eyes to my advantage. If I see it I’ve got to go.”
The NFL’s loyalty to a player can be thin, but the bonds and the brotherhood are as thick as ever in the Bengals' locker room.
“Coming in as an undrafted guy there’s a cohort of guys who are coming in drafted and undrafted and to build the bonds and the relationships we’re able to build ... At the end of the day the NFL is a business but I feel like I was able to build some actual genuine relationships with a lot of the guys I came in with and no matter how it shakes out I’m going to cherish those moments.”
