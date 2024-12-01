Postgame Observations: Bengals Drop Third-Straight Game, Lose to Steelers 44-38
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were hoping to go on a run. Instead, they lost their third-straight game, falling to the Steelers 44-38 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
It's the most points scored in an NFL game this season.
The Bengals are 4-8 on the year. They've lost three-straight games.
Here are our postgame observations:
Bad Defense
Cam Taylor-Britt had a pick-six on the Steelers' opening possession. That was the bright spot in a game filled with bad play.
The Bengals' defense allowed three-straight touchdowns. All three drives lasted at least 68 yards.
That kept Pittsburgh in the game and despite the pick-six, the game was tied at 21. The Steelers scored on six-straight possessions after Taylor-Britt's interception.
Wilson completed 21-of-27 passes for a career-high 257 yards in the first half with two touchdowns and one interception. He finished with 414 yards, which is the second most of his career, and three passing touchdowns. It's the third time in Wilson's career he's topped the 400+ yard passing mark.
The Bengals' defense looked uninspired and lost out there. From Pickens nearly going untouched on a screen for a 17-yard touchdown to Wilson finding open receivers all over the field.
The Steelers finished with 520 yards of total offense.
Cam Taylor-Britt
The Bengals' defense was awful for most of the game, but Taylor-Britt provided a bright spot on the Steelers' first possession.
The second-year cornerback intercepted Russell Wilson's pass to George Pickens and returned it for a 51-yard touchdown. Pickens stumbled, which gave Taylor-Britt an opportunity to make a clean catch and return. Watch the play here.
Joe Burrow
Burrow played well, especially in the first half. The Bengals' protection couldn't hold up against a tough Steelers' pass rush.
Burrow completed 28-of-38 passes for 309 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He lost two fumbles—one in the first half when he was rolling to his right in hopes of making a play downfield. T.J. Watt hit Burrow from behind to force the fumble.
The second fumble was more painful. Burrow as stripped while throwing early in the fourth quarter. Nick Herbig forced the fumble and Payton Wilson returned it 21 yards for a touchdown that gave the Steelers a 41-24 lead.
Burrow completed 73.7% of his passes and finished with 112.7 quarterback rating.
38 Not Enough
The Bengals have scored 38 points in two of their eight losses this season. Sunday against Pittsburgh and in Week 5 when they lost to the Ravens 41-38.
Two painful losses that sum up how this season has gone for the Bengals.
Up Next
The Bengals play the Cowboys on Monday Night Football on Dec. 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET.
