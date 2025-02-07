Tom Brady 1 of 4 Voters With Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on MVP Ballot, While 11 Left Joe Burrow Completely Off
CINCINNATI – Joe Burrow finished fourth in MVP balloting, which announced Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans.
But he wasn’t the only Cincinnati Bengals player who received votes.
Four of the 50 voters included Ja’Marr Chase on their ballots, including arguably the biggest name on the panel.
Three-time MVP Tom Brady listed Chase fourth on his ballot, one spot ahead of Burrow.
Each of the 50 voters ranked their MVP choices from first to fifth and the Associated Press tallied the scores, awarding 10 for first place, five for second, three for third, two for fourth and one for fifth.
In an effort to be transparent, the AP released all 50 voters’ ballots.
Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi also put Chase on his fourth on his ballot, which not include Burrow.
Former NFL quarterback and current co-host of Pro Football Talk Live Chris Simms and Yahoo sports reporter Charles Robinson each ranked Chase fifth, one spot behind Burrow.
Burrow appeared on 39 of the 50 ballots.
He received one second-place vote from Tom Silverstein, the Green Bay Packers beat writer for the Milwaukee Sentinel.
Burrow received 15 third-place votes, nine fourths and 12 fifths.
Interestingly, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky – who has engagement in a public argument with Chris Canty, pushing back on the notion that Burrow is not elite – did not include Burrow on his ballot.
The other 10 voters who left Burrow off their ballot were:
Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM
Nate Davis, USA Today
Mark Craig, Minnesota Star Tribune
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
Michael Silver, The Athletic
Tony Dungy, NBC
Ben Volin, Boston Globe
Diante Lee, The Athletic
Tedy Bruschi, ESPN
Tom Curran, NBCSports Boston
Emmanuel Acho, Fox Sports
