Tom Brady 1 of 4 Voters With Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on MVP Ballot, While 11 Left Joe Burrow Completely Off

Jay Morrison

Oct 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI – Joe Burrow finished fourth in MVP balloting, which announced Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans.

But he wasn’t the only Cincinnati Bengals player who received votes.

Four of the 50 voters included Ja’Marr Chase on their ballots, including arguably the biggest name on the panel.

Three-time MVP Tom Brady listed Chase fourth on his ballot, one spot ahead of Burrow.

Each of the 50 voters ranked their MVP choices from first to fifth and the Associated Press tallied the scores, awarding 10 for first place, five for second, three for third, two for fourth and one for fifth.

In an effort to be transparent, the AP released all 50 voters’ ballots.

Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi also put Chase on his fourth on his ballot, which not include Burrow.

Former NFL quarterback and current co-host of Pro Football Talk Live Chris Simms and Yahoo sports reporter Charles Robinson each ranked Chase fifth, one spot behind Burrow.

Burrow appeared on 39 of the 50 ballots.

He received one second-place vote from Tom Silverstein, the Green Bay Packers beat writer for the Milwaukee Sentinel.

Burrow received 15 third-place votes, nine fourths and 12 fifths.

Interestingly, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky – who has engagement in a public argument with Chris Canty, pushing back on the notion that Burrow is not elite – did not include Burrow on his ballot.

The other 10 voters who left Burrow off their ballot were:

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Nate Davis, USA Today

Mark Craig, Minnesota Star Tribune

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press

Michael Silver, The Athletic

Tony Dungy, NBC

Ben Volin, Boston Globe

Diante Lee, The Athletic

Tedy Bruschi, ESPN

Tom Curran, NBCSports Boston

Emmanuel Acho, Fox Sports

Jay Morrison
JAY MORRISON

Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades. Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.