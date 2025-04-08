Top 50 Prospect With Bengals Connection via Al Golden To Hold Positional Workout Days Before the NFL Draft
Cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who played three seasons for Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden, will be holding a positional workout later this month at his former high school in Arizona.
Morrison missed most of the Fighting Irish’s 2024 run to the College Football Playoff championship game due to a hip injury, and he didn’t participate at the Combine or Notre Dame’s pro day.
Per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Morrison’s workout will be April 21 at Brophy Prep in Phoenix.
Voted a freshman All American in 2022, Morrison started nine games and recorded nine interceptions in Golden’s first season as Notre Dame defensive coordinator.
In 2023 as a sophomore, Morrison started 11 games and led the team with 10 passes defended to go along with three interceptions, 31 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.
The 6-foot, 193-pound Morrison just turned 21 last month.
Given his history with Golden, the Bengals won’t need to learn too much more about Morrison the person.
But seeing how Morrison performs in drills to assess his recovery process would have value.
Morrison’s father, Darryl, played four seasons in the NFL with Washington from 1993-96.
Bengals cornerbacks Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt are entering the final years of their rookie deals, and the team let Mike Hilton leave in free agency.
There are positions with more immediate needs, but adding depth to the secondary shouldn’t be too far down the priority list, especially if the Bengals make a trade or two during the draft to acquire extra picks.
Morrison is Pro Football Focus’ seventh ranked cornerback in the draft class and No. 48 overall.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler also has Morrison listed as his No. 7 cornerback with an overall rank of 55.
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah is the highest on Morrison, raking him No. 40 overall and as the No. 5 corner.
“Morrison is a smooth, easy mover with ball skills,” Jeremiah writes. “He had a history of strong production before suffering a season-ending injury in October. He excels in off coverage, with a fluid pedal and excellent awareness. He understands down-and-distance situations, settling and closing without wasting any movement. He can effortlessly flip his hips and run with vertical routes.
“In press coverage, he flashes the physicality to re-route, but he will lose his balance at times and get beat early in the down. He is a willing tackler, sticking his chest into ball-carriers to get them on the ground. He flashed timing and burst as a blitzer. Overall, Morrison has the tools to emerge as a quality starting cornerback provided he returns to full health.”
His workout the week before the draft will be an attempt to show teams how close he is to being fully healthy.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI