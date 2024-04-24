All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Wants to be Traded

Wow.

James Rapien

Jan 7, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs onto
Jan 7, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs onto / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has asked the team for a trade according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hendrickson had 17.5 sacks for Cincinnati last season. He's scheduled to make $14.8 million in 2024 and is under contract through the 2025 campaign. Hendrickson signed a one-year extension last summer. He's scheduled to make $15.8 million in 2025.

The Bengals rarely react to trade requests. It's hard to envision a scenario where they grant Hendrickson his trade request.

Make sure you bookmark this site for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Bengals Mock Draft: What I Would Do

Bengals Address Defensive Line in Mock Draft 3.0

Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Weapons in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Beef Up Trenches and Weapons in Mock Draft 1.0

Watch: Orlando Brown Jr. Tries Some New Jobs Around Bengals Facility

Look: Updated Offensive Line Consensus Board Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Bengals Draft Top Defensive Tackle in Coaching Intel Mock Draft

Look: Bengals Come Away With Underwhelming Haul in Latest Mock Draft

Kansas City Chiefs Signing Former No. 2 Overall Pick to Backup Patrick Mahomes

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Hosting Multiple Prospects for Visits Ahead of NFL Draft

Look: Logan Wilson Announces Second Annual Celebrity Softball Game

Cincinnati Bengals Lineman Gets Nice Bonus Thanks to NFL's Performance-Based Pay Program

Look: Odds Released For Which Position Bengals Will Select in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bengals Make Trade in Mock Draft 1.0, Boost Trenches and Talent Around Joe Burrow

Look: Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals, all the time!

Join the 43,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  