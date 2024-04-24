Cincinnati Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Wants to be Traded
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has asked the team for a trade according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Hendrickson had 17.5 sacks for Cincinnati last season. He's scheduled to make $14.8 million in 2024 and is under contract through the 2025 campaign. Hendrickson signed a one-year extension last summer. He's scheduled to make $15.8 million in 2025.
The Bengals rarely react to trade requests. It's hard to envision a scenario where they grant Hendrickson his trade request.
Make sure you bookmark this site for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Mock Draft: What I Would Do
Bengals Address Defensive Line in Mock Draft 3.0
Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Weapons in Mock Draft 2.0
Bengals Beef Up Trenches and Weapons in Mock Draft 1.0
Watch: Orlando Brown Jr. Tries Some New Jobs Around Bengals Facility
Look: Updated Offensive Line Consensus Board Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Bengals Draft Top Defensive Tackle in Coaching Intel Mock Draft
Look: Bengals Come Away With Underwhelming Haul in Latest Mock Draft
Kansas City Chiefs Signing Former No. 2 Overall Pick to Backup Patrick Mahomes
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Hosting Multiple Prospects for Visits Ahead of NFL Draft
Look: Logan Wilson Announces Second Annual Celebrity Softball Game
Cincinnati Bengals Lineman Gets Nice Bonus Thanks to NFL's Performance-Based Pay Program
Look: Odds Released For Which Position Bengals Will Select in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Make Trade in Mock Draft 1.0, Boost Trenches and Talent Around Joe Burrow
Look: Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals, all the time!
Join the 43,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast