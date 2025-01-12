Two Cincinnati Bengals Players Fined For Their Actions in Win Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
CINCINNATI – Two Cincinnati Bengals players received fines for their actions in the Jan. 4 road win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The NFL fined Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt $22,511 for an illegal use of helmet hit against Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris in the fourth quarter of the Bengals’ 19-17 victory.
The officials did not penalize Pratt for the hit, but NBC rules analyst Russell Yurk said on the broadcast it should have been penalized and will be subject to discipline.
It’s Pratt’s second fine of the year – and of his career.
The league fined Pratt $16,883 for a hip-drop tackle in the Week 14 win against the Dallas Cowboys.
The other fine from last week’s win against the Steelers was a $14,956 penalty assigned to linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither for a hip-drop tackle against Pat Freiermuth in the fourth quarter.
The play, which resulted in a first down with less than a minute remaining in the game, was not penalized.
Had it been, Pittsburgh would have had the ball at the Cincinnati 43-yard line, needing just a few more yards to get into Chris Boswell field goal for a game-winning attempt.
Instead, the Bengals defense held and secured a fifth-consecutive win to end the regular season.
It was the first career fine for Davis-Gaither.
Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens received a $22,511 fine for a facemask against Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt with 5:31 left in the game.
The violation came after an incomplete pass as Pickens pulled Taylor-Britt to the ground by his facemask.
It was Pickens’ fifth fine of the season and third for an infraction against the Bengals.
The Pittsburgh wide receiver drew matching fines of $10,231 from his team’s Week 13 win at Paycor Stadium. One was for taunting, and the other was for making a violent gesture.
