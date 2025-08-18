What Each Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Draft Pick Did with His First NFL Game-Worn Jersey, and What's Next
CINCINNATI – While many fans and some veteran players take a ho-hum approach to preseason games, they are a big deal to every rookie.
Especially the first game.
It’s the rookies’ first chance to put on an NFL jersey.
And their first chance to take it off.
Then comes the decision of what to do with it.
We asked each of the Cincinnati Bengals draft picks what they did with their first game-worn jersey after the 34-27 loss to the Eagles, and these are their stories:
Shemar Stewart
"I gave it to my dad. He was there right in the stands."
Did it mean a lot to be able to do that?
"Of course. He has all my jerseys. My high school jersey, all throughout college."
But Stewart's dad, Moe Marquez, will not be getting Stewart's first regular-season jersey.
"Actually, one of my friends from Texas A&M, he used to be on the equipment staff. He said, 'I don't care if you break the NFL sack record that game, I need that jersey.' I promised him I was going to do it. A promise is a promise."
Karson Bell currently works on the Cleveland equipment staff, so he'll not only get Stewart's jersey, he'll get to watch his friend's NFL debut in person.
Demetrius Knight Jr.
“I turned mine back in. I didn't want any problems from the equipment staff, so I just gave it back to them. I'm just trying to play it safe right now. It's a preseason jersey, so there's not much significance.
“But after the first game in Cleveland, that jersey will go to my wife as a symbol of everything we've been through as a family. We'll keep that one for sure.”
Dylan Fairchild
The third-round pick from Georgia said he looks forward to the day when he swaps jerseys with former teammates, but doing so against the Eagles would have posed a challenge given that seven former Bulldogs are on the Philadelphia defense, six of whom Fairchild played with.
“My mom is gonna want some jerseys, too,” Fairchild said two days before the game. “So I’m gonna keep this one.”
Barrett Carter
Like Fairchild, Carter had multiple former teammates to pick from on the Philadelphia roster, but friend, mentor and former roommate at Clemson Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was an easy choice.
Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. But it will.
“He said they have a strict policy over there, so I'm gonna have to ship it off to him and he's gonna have to ship me his,” Carter said. “So I still have mine, but I'm gonna send it off to him here pretty soon.”
Carter is hoping to swap with another former Clemson player tonight in Washington edge rusher Clelin Ferrell.
“I grew up watching him, so that would be super cool if I got his jersey to start off my collection,” Carter said. “Those former players always came back in the summers, and I spent a good amount of time with him, so I'm looking forward to catching up. I talk to him a lot, actually.
“I was super excited when I saw Washington the schedule,” Carter added. “I'm already looking at what teams we're playing and what former teammates and friends I have across the league that I'm gonna play. I'm looking forward to competing against them and getting their jerseys and hopefully coming out with a victory.”
Jalen Rivers
“I just turned it back in. I don’t know the protocol. Can I still give it to my parents? Even if they charge me, it’ll be worth the cost. Maybe I’ll do it after this (Washington) game.”
Any plans for the Week 1 jersey?
“I played with (guard) Javion Coleman, so maybe do something with him. But I don’t know for sure yet. It’s a great question. I’ll figure out something.”
Tahj Brooks
“I kept mine. One of my teammates actually plays for Philly, so whenever we play them again, I might give it to him. But I kept that one. I'm gonna do something nice with it and keep it in my room.
What about the Week 1 jersey from Cleveland?
“I'll probably give the season opener jersey to my mom.”