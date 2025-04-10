When Will the Bengals Know When? NFL Executive Gives Timeline for 2025 Schedule Release Date
CINCINNATI – We know the 17 opponents the Cincinnati Bengals will face in the 2025 season, but when we’ll find out the when is the big question.
According to NFL Vice President of Broadcasting Planning Mike North, the NFL is targeting three possible dates.
“Somewhere in the May 13, 14 or 15 range is probably still our target,” North said during an appearance on the It’s Always Gameday in Buffalo podcast.
That falls in line with what the league has done each of the last four seasons.
In 2020, the league didn’t announce the schedule until May 7 due to the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.
By waiting that long, they were able to schedule more interesting matchups in primetime and national windows because they knew where they biggest star rookies had landed.
That instantly became the template for the NFL.
Here is a look at the schedule release date in the four ensuing seasons:
2021: Wednesday, May 12
2022: Thursday, May 12
2023: Thursday, May 11
2024: Wednesday, May 15
So that consistency should continue with North’s timeline.
The Bengals will play nine home games and eight road games in 2025, and there is a good chance one of those road games will be in Madrid, Spain against the Miami Dolphins, especially after the mayor of the host city indicated it’s already set.
Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said at the Owners Meetings last month that they heard what the mayor said and called the NFL to ask if it was true but were told nothing has been decided.
The Bengals’ nine home opponents in 2025 will be:
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Arizona Cardinals
And their eight road opponents are:
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
Denver Broncos
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Given those locations, multiple snow games could be on tap in December and January – and possibly November.
The next step in the process for the NFL will be the announcement of the announcement, when the league lets everyone know the official date of the schedule release.
