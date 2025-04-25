Why Bengals First-Round Pick Shemar Stewart Was Denied His College Jersey Number
CINCINNATI – It didn’t take long for Cincinnati Bengals first-round draft pick Shemar Stewart to undergo a change in the NFL.
A few hours of landing in Cincinnati with his father and agents, Stewart was standing next to head coach Zac Taylor at the front of the news conference holding up the jersey he will be wearing.
Even though his preferred No. 4, which he wore in college, was available, the Bengals told Stewart that wasn’t an option.
But No. 97 was.
“There was thoughts of keeping 4, but we have a tradition here – D-linemen don't wear any numbers out of the 90s,” Stewart said. “So I picked the next best thing: 97.”
That tradition Stewart referenced isn’t hard and fast.
Current defensive end Joseph Ossai wears 58. And two others within the last five years have worn numbers outside of the 90s – Josh Tupou with 68, and Larry Ogunjobi with 65.
But Stewart wasn’t about to call “cap” on the “tradition” on his first day on the job.
Instead he expressed reverence for the best player to ever wear 97 for the Bengals before him – defensive tackle Geno Atkins – sounding as though he has just received a history lesson.
“The person that used to wear it, I'm pretty sure y'all know who he is,” Stewart said. “He was pretty fierce around these parts, has the (Bengals) record with the highest number of Pro Bowls on the defensive side of the ball.”
No. 97 is actually one of the rarer numbers in Bengals history.
In addition to Atkins, only six others have worn it in team history – Jay Tufele (2022-23), John Thornton (2003-08), Bernard Whittington (2001-02), Andre Purvis (1997-99), Mike Frier (1992-94) and Brian Pillman (1984).
Nos. 94 and 95 remain open if the Bengals take another defensive lineman with one of their remaining five picks.