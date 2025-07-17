Why Bengals’ Spat with Shemar Stewart Is Only Their Second Most Important Rookie Contract Standoff as Camp Looms
CINCINNATI – Rookies report to Cincinnati Bengals training camp Saturday, and first-round pick Shemar Stewart remains unsigned amid a contract squabble over language that would void guaranteed money.
The defensive end’s situation has been a storyline since Stewart sat out the first OTA practice, and the rookie turbo-boosted awareness of his spat in June, first with comments critical of the organization, and then by leaving mandatory minicamp early.
But despite all the angst and side-taking in comment sections and overstressed talk show phone lines, Stewart’s situation is only the second-biggest contract issue the Bengals have among this year’s rookie class.
Second-round linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. also remains unsigned, and that is a much bigger deal for multiple reasons.
Whereas Stewart is operating as a lone wolf as the only first-round pick unsigned, making his situation his and his alone, Knight is part of what is a de facto class-action standoff among second-round picks to see how far down the line the guaranteed money is going to flow.
The first two picks in the second round – Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins – are the first two second rounders in NFL history to sign fully guaranteed rookie deals.
So, naturally, Seahawks defensive back Nick Emmanwori, the third pick of the second round, is going to want guaranteed money as well, and on down the line.
Knight was the 17th pick of the second round. Will he wait out the process and see where the guaranteed money stops and a sliding scale begins, with each subsequent pick receiving a smaller percentage of guaranteed money?
Or will Knight jump the line and accept a percentage he deems fair so he can be on the field for the start of camp, which begins Wednesday?
Unlike Stewart, who never participated in the offseason program, Knight signed the injury waiver and took part in everything, with new defensive coordinator Al Golden inserting him in the starting lineup next to Logan Wilson.
We don’t know exactly how Golden plays to deploy Stewart because we haven’t seen it. But it’s clear the Bengals are going to be relying heavily on Knight, and any time he misses in camp would be significant.
And unless he signs by Wednesday, he will miss time.
Unlike the offseason, there is no waiver for training camp. Unsigned rookies are prohibited from practicing.
And the teams are prohibited from fining them.
As important as it is for Knight to be on the field, the Bengals front office is in a tight spot because if they step up and meet the urgency by agreeing to give the linebacker a fully guaranteed contract, there will be blowback from the teams still negotiating with the third through 16th picks of the second round.
It’s more about perception than dollars. The first pick of the second round in 2024, Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman, has 96 percent of his rookie deal guaranteed.
For most second-round picks, it’s a baby step to get to 100 percent on the balance sheet. But for the teams, it’s a high-dive cannonball into the optics pool.
The importance of getting both Knight and Stewart signed and on the field for the start of training camp can’t be overstated, especially with the Trey Hendrickson standoff continuing as the NFL sack leader looks for a new deal that goes well beyond his current contract in value and years.
The Bengals front office is in a self-inflicted, multi-tasking mess with three contract situations to resolve as the clock counts down to the first practice of camp.
If you were asked to power rank the importance of getting each contract resolved, some might list Knight last.
But given the lack of depth at linebacker, getting Knight signed is significantly more important than solving Stewart at this point.
And an argument can be made Knight should be higher than Hendrickson in the pecking order because the veteran pass rusher can step in at any point and not feel way behind, even with a new scheme.
Knight needs every single rep.