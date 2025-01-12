SI

Bills' Josh Allen Seen Dealing With Bloody Thumb Injury Late vs. Broncos

The superstar quarterback was bleeding on the sideline late in the wild-card game.

Liam McKeone

Josh Allen's thumb
Josh Allen's thumb / NFL on CB
Josh Allen dominated the Denver Broncos in the first round of this year's NFL playoffs on Sunday. He was a terror through the air and on the ground as he led the Buffalo Bills to a wild-card victory over the visiting side, and even got to enjoy the last few minutes from the sideline as Buffalo subbed in Mitchell Trubisky under center.

Allen will not exit the weekend of postseason action unscathed, however. Late in the fourth quarter CBS cameras showed Allen dealing with a bloody thumb injury on the sideline before he was yanked for the day.

It's pretty gnarly.

Not ideal for the Bills given they go as far as Allen can take them, to be sure. But Allen is a tough dude who has started 115 consecutive games. It feels unlikely he'll let bloody fingernail hinder him very much.

Allen will have to spend this week recovering as the Bills await the Baltimore Ravens, who will come to Buffalo to play in the divisional round of the postseason next weekend.

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

