Bills' Josh Allen Seen Dealing With Bloody Thumb Injury Late vs. Broncos
Josh Allen dominated the Denver Broncos in the first round of this year's NFL playoffs on Sunday. He was a terror through the air and on the ground as he led the Buffalo Bills to a wild-card victory over the visiting side, and even got to enjoy the last few minutes from the sideline as Buffalo subbed in Mitchell Trubisky under center.
Allen will not exit the weekend of postseason action unscathed, however. Late in the fourth quarter CBS cameras showed Allen dealing with a bloody thumb injury on the sideline before he was yanked for the day.
It's pretty gnarly.
Not ideal for the Bills given they go as far as Allen can take them, to be sure. But Allen is a tough dude who has started 115 consecutive games. It feels unlikely he'll let bloody fingernail hinder him very much.
Allen will have to spend this week recovering as the Bills await the Baltimore Ravens, who will come to Buffalo to play in the divisional round of the postseason next weekend.