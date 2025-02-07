The Buffalo Bills Loved Hailee Steinfeld’s Reaction to Josh Allen’s MVP
Josh Allen won MVP at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday night edging out Lamar Jackson by just a few votes after Jackson beat him out for first-team All-Pro. However close the margain was, Allen gets the trophy.
While the Bills Mafia celebrated by smashing all the tables in Western New York, inside the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, Allen's family was trying to keep it together as their trash-talking, Andy Dwyer-shaped quarterback won the biggest award of his life.
The Buffalo Bills social media team especially liked the image of his fiancé Hailee Steinfeld watching him accept the MVP trophy and posted it on multiple social media channels.
While the pair has been together for nearly two years, they haven't hit many red carpets together so this was a particularly exciting evening for fans of the couple who are clearly being more reserved about their relationship than certain other people with AFC East ties.