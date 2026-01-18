Lead Referee Carl Cheffers Explains Reasoning Behind Controversial Interception Call in Bills-Broncos

The Broncos knocked off the Bills in a 33-30 overtime thriller in Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game at Mile High, thanks to a game-winning 23-yard field goal by Wil Lutz.

The final offensive possession of the game for Denver included two (somewhat) questionable pass interference penalties that drove Buffalo fans mad. But the entire offensive possession only happened thanks to the most questionable call of the game by the Carl Cheffers-led officiating crew.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen heaved a deep ball to veteran receiver Brandin Cooks, who appeared to potentially come down with a pass in the Denver red zone that would have set up a game winning score for Buffalo. Instead, Broncos defensive back Ja'Quan McMillian ripped the ball away from Cooks as he was falling to the ground, and it was ruled an interception to set up Denver's final drive.

What a play in OT by Ja'Quan McMillian 😳



BUFvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/noqikIoPQC — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

Cheffers discussed the play with pool reporters after the game.

"The receiver has to complete the process of a catch. He was going to the ground as part of the process of the catch and he lost possession of the ball when he hit the ground. The defender gained possession of it at that point. The defender was the one who completed the process of the catch, so the defender was awarded the ball."

Cheffers added that the ball never hit the ground before McMillian gained possession.

It was a brutal ending to the season with the Bills, as Allen fell to 0-7 in his career in overtime games. In an AFC postseason that did not include Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson, expectations for Allen were extremely high. Instead, he and the Bills are heading home early.

As for the Broncos, their starting quarterback Bo Nix fractured his ankle on the final possession of the game. He'll have surgery this week and is out for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start in the AFC title game.

