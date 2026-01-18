Sean McDermott Didn’t Hold Back Frustration With Refs Over Tight Interception Call

The Bills’ season ended in heartbreaking fashion Saturday with a 33-30 overtime loss to the Broncos at Mile High Stadium. It wasn’t just the overtime defeat that led to the disappointment as Buffalo, it was two defensive pass interference calls on Denver’s final possession and a close interception call that gave the Broncos the ball in the first place.

On what turned out to be Josh Allen’s final play of the season, he took a deep shot that found its way into the hands of receiver Brandin Cooks. However, Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian wrestled the ball away, coming up with what was ruled an interception and giving Denver the ball back for what would become the game-winning possession.

Initially, it looked like Cooks came down with the catch, but the referees ruled that it was an interception, giving the ball back to Bo Nix for what turned into a game-winning drive. The interception call was as close as you’ll ever see, and Bills coach Sean McDermott struggled to hold back his frustration with the play not getting a closer look.

“It’s hard for me to understand why it was ruled the way it was ruled,” he said after the tough loss. “And if it is ruled that way, then why wasn’t it slowed down just to make sure we have this right? That would’ve made a lot of sense to me ... because that’s a pivotal play in the game, we have the ball at the 20, maybe kicking a game-winning field goal right there.

“So I’ll just leave it at that, but I’m saying it because I’m standing up for Buffalo dammit. I’m standing up for us because what went on is not how it should go down in my estimation. These guys spent three hours out there, playing football and pouring their guts out to not even say, ‘Hey, let’s just slow this thing down.’ That’s why I’m bothered.”

He went on to say that he perceived the play as a proper catch with Cooks down by contact before McMillian took the ball away. Since Cooks was ruled to not have possession when he went down, the play was still live and allowed McMillian to take the ball for himself.

Although Buffalo’s offense was sloppy with five turnovers to Denver’s one, it remains a heartbreaking way for a season to end. The Bills will head home as the Broncos move to the AFC championship game to play the winner of Sunday’s contest between the Patriots and Texans, although Denver will be without Nix after it was revealed he suffered a shocking injury late in the game.

