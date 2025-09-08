Bills Sing 'Mr. Brightside' With Buffalo Crowd After Last Minute Win Over Ravens
Thanks to the arm of quarterback Josh Allen and the leg of kicker Matt Prater, the Bills mounted a monumental, 15-point, fourth-quarter comeback over the Ravens to close out the first Sunday of the NFL season.
After Allen called out those who left Highmark Stadium early on Sunday night, the fans who stuck around were treated to the playing of "Mr. Brightside" as the field cleared.
The classic early 2000s tune by The Killers has become quite the anthem in the sports world, signifying an in-sync, fired-up fan base. As Bills Mafia serenaded those remaining on the turf, tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid took it upon themselves to run around the stadium and sing along.
Check out the awesome clip here:
Such a cool moment for such a deserving fanbase.
With the win, Buffalo improves to 1-0 to begin the 2025 season. They'll take on the Jets, at MetLife Stadium, next Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.