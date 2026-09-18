Bills’ Vision Is Becoming Clearer After 2–0 Start Against Playoff-Caliber Teams

I’ve lost count of how many times my wife has told me that I don’t get the “vision.” For example, she wants to dress me up as a clown this year for Halloween. Part of me thinks she just wants to embarrass me, but she’s pretty creative and I trust that she’ll make me look more like Pennywise (the Bill Skarsgard version, not the one from the ’90s) than Bozo the Clown.

Well, that’s kind of how it played out with the Bills’ new Highmark Stadium on Thursday night. The reviews were so bad about the new arena coming out of the preseason that there wasn’t much buzz nationally about Buffalo unveiling its new home on the big stage for Thursday Night Football against the Lions. Many laughed at the obstructed views , small video boards and the venue being the smallest in the league with a seating capacity of only 60,000.

But after watching Jared Goff lose control of the ball multiple times in the opening half, I now get what the Bills were aiming at with their intimate environment, which is the opposite of what the Chargers had when they used to play their home games in a tiny soccer stadium . The Lions surely weren’t laughing upon hearing the raucous crowd noise echoing throughout the new stadium that was built vertically to overemphasize sound. As it turned out, the Lions were the ones who embarrassed themselves while the Bills hosted a party at their new home stadium with Bozo the Clown providing balloon animals for the fans who headed for the exits well before this 41–31 win concluded.

Sticking to the theme, many also didn’t get the Bills’ vision in trading longtime successful coach Sean McDermott for one of his assistants. Joe Brady had already been in Buffalo for four seasons, including as the offensive coordinator the past two and a half seasons, before receiving his promotion. Brady was around for many of McDermott’s postseason shortcomings, after all. Yet there’s nothing subtle about Buffalo’s coaching change at the top.

The Bills look mightier at many levels, from their intimidating home environment to a pass rush that’s playing faster under first-time NFL defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Even the offense looks different despite many familiar faces. Brady didn’t mess around after the Lions trimmed the lead to 10 points halfway through the fourth quarter, allowing Josh Allen to throw on third downs to eventually put the game away and start Brady’s tenure with back-to-back games of at least 36 points over two playoff-caliber opponents.

The duo of Allen and James Cook punished Detroit with a combined 204 rushing yards, but it seems they have more help under the guidance of Brady. Overall, Buffalo racked up 446 total yards with 34 first downs.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid (seven catches, 95 yards, TD) might finally be in the midst of a breakout after three mixed seasons for the 2023 first-round pick. For the second consecutive week, wide receiver Josh Palmer, who dealt with plenty of criticism for this lackluster first season in Buffalo, recorded a touchdown. I recently wrote that all that was missing from Brady’s near-perfect debut in the 36–31 victory over the Texans was an impactful performance from the enigmatic Keon Coleman. That occurred four days later, as Coleman was one of the many skill players who helped Allen build an early three-touchdown advantage against Detroit. Coleman stepped up with DJ Moore exiting early due to injury and finished with six catches for 63 yards.

Josh Allen goes deep to a WIDE OPEN Josh Palmer for SIX



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From the get-go, the Lions’ defense had issues with keeping Allen in the pocket. On the opening drive, the 2024 NFL MVP had three scrambles for at least 12 yards before recording the first-ever touchdown at the new stadium on a quarterback sneak. Allen finished with five total touchdowns and 317 total yards.

It was a dominant opening drive, but the Bills’ explosive offense was just getting started. After establishing the run, Brady and Allen had plenty of space to attack Detroit up the seam, including on a 25-yard play to Kincaid, followed by a 43-yard touchdown pass to Palmer on the opposite side to give Buffalo an early 14–0 advantage with 3:42 remaining in the first quarter. At this point, the Bills had controlled the clock for 9:18 compared to the Lions having the ball for only two minutes.

It’s fair to say that the Lions’ questionable play calls on defense contributed to their embarrassing start. However, that didn’t play a part in the Bills’ defense flustering Goff and his many weapons. Edge rusher Gregory Rousseau feasted on an offensive line that featured stud tackle Penei Sewell. Buffalo’s defensive performance is even more impressive considering it didn’t have defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who sustained an injury in the pregame warmups and didn’t play.

Another sack for this Bills defense 😤



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In two games, it seems the Bills got it right with Brady. His revamped offense lit up the scoreboard against Houston’s vaunted defense, which hadn’t allowed a team to register more than 400 yards in a game since 2024. And what occurred Thursday night might have been a scarier statement because of what it now means to play in Buffalo.

This Bills franchise has disappointed for several years, and not just in the Josh Allen era. But maybe this is the year it doesn’t end in heartbreak. There’s plenty to like about all that’s new for a Bills team that, now looking back, needed change.

The vision is starting to come to fruition.