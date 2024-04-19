Buffalo Bills Pick WR and Safety Replacements in ESPN Three-Round Mock Draft
If they're "drafting for need," then the prediction seems reasonable.
The Buffalo Bills lost major contributors at the wide receiver and safety positions this offseason, and ESPN suggests the team will fill both holes with its first two picks at the upcoming NFL Draft.
Longtime draft guru Mel Kiper and NFL reporter Field Yates teamed up for a three-round mock draft with the two men alternating picks. Yates made both of the Bills' selections as they stood pat at No. 28 and No. 60 overall.
First, Buffalo found a replacement for WR1 Stefon Diggs. Next, the Bills added to a safeties room that lost Jordan Poyer to the Miami Dolphins and potentially Micah Hyde to retirement.
With LSU's receiver Brian Thomas Jr. going to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 17 overall in this simulation, the Bills settled for Texas pass-catcher Adonai Mitchell in Round 1.
"I've got Buffalo earmarked as a team that could trade up. But in this scenario, the Bills can stick at No. 28 and still land the speedy Mitchell -- who ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash at the combine and had just one drop in 2023," said Yates in a written explanation of the choice.
With the No. 60 overall selection, Yates sent Utah safety Cole Bishop to the Bills.
"The Bills have a few clear needs entering the draft, and after getting a wide receiver on Day 1 here, it's time to turn to safety. My No. 1-ranked player at the position, Bishop offers versatility, high-end man-coverage traits and speed," said Yates.