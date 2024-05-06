5 Primetime Matchups We Want to See on Buffalo Bills' 2024 Schedule
Don't plan on too many 1 o'clock Sunday starts for the Buffalo Bills in 2024.
By all indications, the Bills will remain primetime darlings with likely five, or more, primetime exposures on the NFL broadcast schedule, which will reportedly be announced on Thursday, May 9, although there has yet to be any confirmation from the league about the release date.
Suggesting the Bills will warrant the primetime spotlight as long as Josh Allen is the quarterback, NFL VP for scheduling Mike North provided some noteworthy insight during an appearance on the It's Always Gameday in Buffalo podcast hosted by Sal Capaccio.
"Yea, not taking our foot off the gas with the Bills," said North. "I don't think there's any question they have one of the best players in the league, and that is the must-see TV that we've been talking about here. What makes me want to go sit in front of the television for a few hours? It's somebody like that. He's phenomenal. He's fun to watch."
Five Projected Primetime Matchups
Bills at Lions
Two franchises still searching for their first Super Bowl win and two rabid, loyal fan bases. Throw in the fact that the Bills and the Lions played a thriller at Ford Field in Thanksgiving 2022 and this matchup makes sense for primetime.
Bills at Jets
The Jets have won the home meeting between these two teams each of the past two seasons. Last year, the September 11 season opener will always be remembered as the night Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles. Is another Week 1 primetime battle, welcoming Rodgers back to the field, in the cards?
Dolphins at Bills
The Bills and Dolphins closed out the 2023 regular season on Sunday Night Football in a game that was undecided until late in the fourth quarter. Although it may not be what in was in the days of Jim Kelly and Dan Marino, the Bills-Fins rivalry is hot again and packs plenty of star power.
Bills at Texans
It's a matchup between 2023 division champions with a star quarterback on each side. Throw in the Stefon Diggs' factor and this year's meeting is a can't-miss affair.
Chiefs at Bills
From here forward, the NFL is likely to give preferential treatment to every ensuing installment of the Mahomes vs. Allen rivalry. The Bills have won the last three regular season meetings between the two, but the Chiefs have directly eliminated Buffalo from the postseason three of the past four years.