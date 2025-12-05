Bills head coach Sean McDermott 'seething' after Darius Slay spurned Buffalo

It was an interesting week for the Buffalo Bills, who thought they were landing a veteran cornerback to help shore up their secondary. Instead, they ended up with another hole in the roster after being spurned by Darius Slay.

The 13-year veteran was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in a mutual parting. The Bills, who had just defeated the Steelers, were awarded Slay on waivers and released Ja'Marcus Ingram to make room on the roster.

Slay decided he didn't want to report to Buffalo, saying he was considering retirement. Making matters worse, the Houston Texans were awarded Ingram on waivers, leaving the Bills thin at cornerback.

This left fans frustrated with the front office, but they're not the only ones annoyed by losing Ingram for no reason. According to The Athletic's Tim Graham, head coach Sean McDermott is "seething" after what transpired.

The best adjective I could use while describing Sean McDermott's reaction to Darius Slay not reporting and losing Ja'Marcus Ingram would be:



It's hard to blame McDermott for being angry, since this depleted an already weak position. That said, you would think the Bills would have reached out to Slay's representatives before making their claim. If not, they should have considered releasing a player at a position with more depth to ensure Slay was even a fit before parting with a defensive back.

Even if Darius Slay arrived, it might not have helped

Getting Slay to practice before making any moves at cornerback would have been a wise move for Buffalo. This has been a position of weakness all season, which is why they gambled on Slay.

That said, Slay was a gamble. He's 34 years old and was struggling to fit in with the Steelers. Even if he decided he wanted to play for the Bills, there's nothing that guarantees he would have been a better fit than Ingram.

It's understandable McDermott is "seething" over this, but the Bills have no one to blame but themselves.

