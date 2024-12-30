Bills defense comes up big in win over Jets

As great as Josh Allen and the #Bills offense were today, I want to give a shoutout to the defensive line for stepping up their game:



▫️Ed Oliver (1 sack, 1 FF, 3 TFLs)

▫️A.J. Epenesa (1 sack, 1 safety, 2 TFLs)

▫️Greg Rousseau (0.5 sacks, 4th down tkl)

▫️Jordan Phillips (INT)…