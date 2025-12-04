New Bills 2026 NFL mock draft addresses biggest hole in Buffalo’s offense

The Buffalo Bills have had one glaring weakness on offense for the past two years.

After trading away Stefon Diggs, they’ve struggled to find a No. 1 wide receiver who could stretch the field and play on the boundary. They have talent at tight end with Dalton Kincaid leading the way and in the slot with Khalil Shakir, but when Josh Allen needs someone to make a play downfield, the options are limited.

That’s why they’re being linked to several big-name wideouts in the 2026 NFL draft, which is the case in this latest mock draft from Dane Brugler of The Athletic. Ahead of Week 14, Brugler shared his latest mock draft which has Buffalo adding wide receiver Denzel Boston, who he says is a great fit for their offense.

21. Buffalo Bills: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston celebrates after he makes a reception against Michigan. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

“Maybe my favorite fit in this mock. The Bills could use Boston on the roster right now as they gear up for a playoff run,” Brugler wrote.

“Whether as an X on the outside or a ‘big’ slot, Boston uses his 6-4 frame to win by using body position in coverage, tracking the football and finishing outside that frame with outstanding hand strength.”

Boston is a big target, but has the ability to play in the slot as well as on the outside. He also offers value in the return game, proving to have speed and agility to go along with his frame.

The Bills put all their faith in Keon Coleman this offseason, hoping he would develop in year two. That hasn’t been the case, and unless he makes huge strides down the stretch, Buffalo has to find a better answer.

