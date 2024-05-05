Projecting the Bills' offensive depth chart for the 2024 NFL Season
The dust of the 2024 NFL Draft has settled, and the pending free agents are all but signed. With that, let's take a look into our metaphorical crystal ball to project who will be suiting up on the offensive side of the ball for the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 NFL season.
Players listed in order in which we're projecting them to appear on the depth chart.
Quarterback
Josh Allen, Mitch Trubisky
The Bills have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen, an electrifying gunslinger who is a perennial MVP candidate. With the re-acquisition of Mitch Trubisky, Buffalo has one of the more stable quarterback rooms in the NFL.
Running back
James Cook, Ty Johnson, Ray Davis, Reggie Gilliam, Darrynton Evans
The Bills had a major shake-up in the running back department over the offseason, with only two players returning to the team in James Cook and Ty Johnson (Darrynton Evans did, however, spend the 2023 preseason with the team). The Bills drafted a one-cut pass-catching back in Ray Davis from Kentucky to complement Cook.
They also retained their fullback, Reggie Gilliam, who is incredibly versatile as both a pass catcher and run blocker.
Wide receiver
Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakier, Curtis Samuel, Justin Shorter, Mack Hollins, KJ Hamler
This is possibly the toughest position to project for the upcoming season. The Bills let go of Gabe Davis and traded away Stefon Diggs in the offseason, leaving Khalil Shakir as the only starter in the receiver room returning from last season.
They did make a few splashes in the offseason with the addition of Curtis Samuel, who Buffalo signed on a three-year deal, and drafting Keon Coleman at the start of the second round in the 2024 draft. But, it leaves the position with plenty of question marks with players who saw minimal playing time with the team last season, such as Justin Shorter, who spent his entire rookie campaign on injured reserve. The depth chart is rounded out by limited veterans or reclamation projects; that said Hollins' special team ability and Hamler's talent make them intriguing enough options to keep around.
The Bills also fluctuate how many receivers they like to keep on game day, so guys like Tyrell Shavers and Quintez Cephus could make the roster depending on the matchup.
Tight end
Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris
This is a straightforward projection, the Bills have invested heavily in the tight end room over the last few seasons by drafting Kincaid in the first round and signing Knox to a big-money contract in the 2023 offseason. Quintin Morris, a converted wide receiver who has become a more well-rounded tight end in recent years, rounds out the depth chart.
Offensive line
LT Dion Dawkins, LG David Edwards, C Connor McGovern, RG O'Cyrus Torrence, RT Spencer Brown (C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, OL Alec Anderson, and OL La'el Collins as depth)
The Bills were lucky to have the same starting offensive line for the entirety of the 2023 NFL season, and Buffalo was lucky to maintain three starters and a few depth pieces from the prior season. But, they released their starting center Mitch Morse who was with the Bills for the previous five seasons, leading to reshuffling within the depth chart and the drafting of Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.
They also signed veteran tackle La’el Collins who missed the entirety of the 2023 season with a torn ACL/MCL.
These are all just projections, but the current state of the Bills offensive roster leaves those looking at it with some questions. Who's going to be WR1 to kick off the season? What’s the starting offensive line going to look like? Thankfully though, Josh Allen is lining up as the starting quarterback going into the regular season so there will still be plenty of fireworks.