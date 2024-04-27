What Draft Experts are Saying About Bills’ selection of Keon Coleman
It's looking as if the Buffalo Bills drafted a first-round talent with the first pick in Round 2.
Making Florida State's Keon Coleman the No. 33 overall selection, the Bills secure a prospect that experts say brings a physicality to the field of play. A seeming majority of social media reactions were in favor of Buffalo's choice.
Multiple accounts highlighted Coleman's freakish athletic ability, which makes up for his slow 40 time.
Pro Football Focus noted that Coleman was charged with only two drops over 87 targets in 2023.
ESPN's Mike Clay sees Coleman and the Bills as a perfect fit.
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms, a former NFL quarterback, referred to Coleman as a specimen.
Robert Griffin III, a former No. 2 overall draft pick, called Coleman a "bully" for his style of play.
Bills' old-timer John Fina, a starting offensive lineman from the 1990s, claims to be a Coleman supporter since the college football season.