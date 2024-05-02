Football Talk and Golf: How Bills WR Keon Coleman plans to build relationship with QB Josh Allen
Fans of the Buffalo Bills ultimately hope to see the relationship between quarterback Josh Allen and rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman blossom on the green of the football field, but the bond may initially take root on a different green, grassy surface.
Coleman, who was selected by the Bills with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has long known about the value of a strong relationship between a quarterback and his wide receivers, even discussing the topic with Hall of Fame wideout Andre Reed shortly after the ink on his selection card dried. He aims to soon build a strong off-field camaraderie with Allen, feeling as though a genuine bond with the two-time Pro Bowler will result in the foundation of a trust and chemistry that will ultimately pay dividends on Sundays.
And this relationship, per Coleman, will be built naturally by simply watching tape with each other and interacting away from the facility, perhaps even spending some time indulging in one of his new quarterback’s favorite pastimes and hitting the links.
“Once you figure out how much they really love ball and love to compete and win, it starts there,” Coleman said during a recent appearance on the RG3 and The Ones podcast. “You’re going to start watching film with them. I don’t have a life outside of football, so I’m trying to learn everything. I’m just trying to vibe. The things I do off the field—golf a little bit, I bowl a little bit—so it’s like chill, competitive sports. Nine times out of 10, your QBs and special teams, they love golf.
“Off the field, they only do certain things, and then they probably hang with their girlfriends or their family; they’re like me, they’re tightknit with their family because they have a lot going on in their headspace, so they try to eliminate the useless distractions and they try to be efficient with their time. So I interact with how they like to do things off the field.”
Coleman’s mention of golf as a stock quarterback hobby is humorous, as his new signal-caller is perhaps the embodiment of the trend. Allen does little to hide his adoration of golf, frequently playing during the offseason and even linking up with Tiger Woods at The Genesis pro-am in Los Angeles this past February.
It’s not just golf that the rookie plans to bond with Allen over, but general interaction and camaraderie. He’s going to stay true to himself and his interests as he builds the relationship, but he plans to spend time with Allen whenever applicable.
“I’m not going to be all up your backside and stuff; if there are certain things that you do that I don’t do, I’m not going to be jumping the gun, but the things that we’re cool with doing, we’re going to do together,” Coleman said. “We’re just going to form that brotherhood.”
The Coleman-Allen relationship will need to develop quickly, as the rookie figures to play a prominent role in the Buffalo offense immediately. He’s arguably the centerpiece of a revamped Bills receiving corps that lost Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis in the offseason; despite some draft experts projecting Coleman as a ‘big slot’ receiver at the professional level, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has already stated that he expects the former Florida State standout to play on the boundary in Orchard Park.
Coleman, who caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Seminoles last season, has the talent and ability necessary to play outside, but his rapport with Allen will be paramount. The relationship is already off on the right foot, as the quarterback reached out to Coleman on draft night to welcome him to Buffalo and tell him that he was the wide receiver available in this year’s draft that he was most eager to play with.
“That’s going to make our relationship skyrocket instantly,” Coleman said. “We both love ball and we’re trying to win now, so we’re going to do what it takes"