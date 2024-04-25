Complete list of Buffalo's NFL Draft selections. When Do The Buffalo Bills Pick In The 2024 NFL Draft.
The Bills enter the draft with 10 selections, starting with the 28th overall pick in the first round.
Bills Draft Scenarios
Will GM Brandon Beane make a strong draft day trade unloading massive draft capital to move into the top 10 for one of the star wide receivers? Will he stay put at 28 and hope a WR falls? Or will he look to fill other positions of need by using all 10 picks to load up on young talent?
Beane has made it clear that they do not have first round grades on 28 players. "(We have) more than last year, but not 28," Buffalo's GM said. Would Beane be comfortable trading a future first round pick to move up? "I'm never going to say no," Beane responded. "I don't love trading future ones. I just know there were times in Carolina in some of my younger years where we did trade it and I felt more times we were disappointed later that we did it."
Give his penchant for draft day deals, its likely that Big Baller Beane will do some draft day wheeling to trade draft pick capital to select prospects that will start and make an impact for the Bills in 2024. It may not be a splash trade in round 1, but expect a few deals from the Bills' front office.
Bills draft picks 2024. When does Buffalo pick next?
- Round 1, Pick No. 28:
- Round 2, Pick No. 60:
- Round 4, Pick No. 128:
- Round 4, Pick No. 133:
- Round 5, Pick No. 144:
- Round 5, Pick No. 160:
- Round 5, Pick No. 163:
- Round 6, Pick No. 200:
- Round 6, Pick No. 204:
- Round 7, Pick No. 248:
Bills’ Key Position Needs
Wide receiver: The Bills have had visits with several wide receivers in the weeks leading up to the draft, and many draft analysts expect Buffalo to use their first-round pick at 28 on a pass-catcher to support Josh Allen, particularly following the departures of the teams starting receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. That's 240 targets and 1900 receiveing yards that exited the Bills this offseason. The Bills currently have four wide receivers on their active roster: Kahlil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, , Mack Hollins and Justin Shorter, plus pass catching running back James Cook and tight end Dalton Kinkaid. Wide receiver will likely be GM Beane's focus early in the 2024 draft.
Defensive Back: For the first time in 7 years Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde will not be roaming the Bills' defensive backfield as starting safeties. Taylor Rapp is back as the likely starting strong safety and free agent Mike Edwards was added as the potential starting free safety via a one-year deal.
At corner, Rasul Douglas, Christian Benson, Kaiir Elam all return. Douglas was arguably the Bills best player after being acquired mid season from the Packers. Their is very little depth here and Elam, the Bills 2022 first round selection at #23 overall remains a work in progress.
Dback is always a target for the Bills front office if they can secure the right player for their system.
Defensive line and end: At end the Bills have three set players in Greg Rousseau, Von Miller and Epenesa. Miller is likley in his final year with the Bills, with Rousseau and Epenesa signed through 2025.
The Bills have a solid starting lineup at tackle for the next two years with Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones, plus they recently added DeShawn Williams and Austin Johnson for rotational depth.
Beane could begin looking ahead to invest on their defensive line rotation.
Interior offensive line: QB Josh Allen has a new center after the team released veteran center Mitch Morse and announced plans to move left guard Connor McGovern to center, with David Edwards slotting into the starting lineup at left guard. The Bills line had a solid 2023 season, allowing the fewest sacks allowed in the NFL and let RB James "Cook" with over 1100 yards rushing. The Bills are fairly thin with their reserve group and should look to add backup talent with upside potential.
