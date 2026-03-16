One NFL Free Agent Buffalo Bills Should Bring Back to Bolster Pass Rush

As the Buffalo Bills continue to bolster their pass rush in preparation for the 2026 season, there is one remaining free agent who would be a nice fit.

The Bills already made a big free-agent signing on the edge, but could further improve their ability to pressure opposing passers by bringing back a former star who played with the team in recent years. Von Miller is still available on the open market, and Buffalo should consider a reunion with the future Hall of Famer.

Second time’s the charm

Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller (24) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The first go-around with Miller in Buffalo did not work out all that well, with the veteran sustaining a knee injury in his first season with the team, which impacted his ability to live up to the six-year, $120 million contract he signed to begin his Bills tenure. Miller recorded just 14 sacks while appearing in 36 games across three seasons in Buffalo.

With that said, the soon-to-be 37-year-old showed signs of life during the 2025 campaign, which he finished with nine sacks for the Washington Commanders while playing just 37% of the team’s defensive snaps as a pass-rush specialist. His sack total ranked 19th in the league, one slot ahead of the Bills’ prized free-agent EDGE Bradley Chubb, who finished ’25 with 8.5 sacks.

For comparison, Buffalo’s leading sack-getter, Greg Rousseau, finished with just seven sacks last year, which were 35th-most in the league.

The right situation

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) enters the field before a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Bills plan to transition to an odd-man front defensively this season, a scheme in which Miller has previously excelled. Under former Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator Wade Phillips during the 2015 and 2016 campaigns, Miller was selected as a first-team All-Pro in both years, recording a combined 24.5 sacks while being named MVP of Super Bowl 50.

If he were to play for the Bills’ first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, Miller would have the opportunity to return to the defensive system in which he has thrived throughout his career. He also wouldn’t be called upon to do all that much at this late stage of his career. If he returned to Buffalo, it would likely be in a specialized role similar to that which he took on in Washington a season ago.

Despite Chubb’s addition, it appears Buffalo will lose two key contributors to its pass rush from last year in Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa, both of whom remain free agents. If both of those players indeed depart the organization for other opportunities, Miller would be a reasonable option to step in and provide veteran leadership and production, which he proved he is still capable of with the Commanders.

As long as it doesn't cost the Bills too much money, Miller's addition is worth considering.