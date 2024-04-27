Buffalo Bills' RB Ray Davis: Three Facts about Well-Traveled Fourth-Round Pick
The Buffalo Bills drafted a running back with Southeastern Conference pedigree in Round 4 on Saturday.
Kentucky's Ray Davis, the No. 128 overall selection, will provide a nice change-of-pace behind RB1 James Cook, who came out of Georgia in 2022.
Here are three college-related facts that make the 24-year-old Davis a unique Bills' draftee.
Blue Grass Bills
It's been awhile. Prior to selecting Davis on Saturday, Buffalo last drafted a Kentucky prospect in 2008.
The Bills made wide receiver Stevie Johnson a seventh-round pick 16 years ago and he went on to produce three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaigns.
In his lone season competing for UK, Davis rushed for 1,129 yards and 14 touchdowns.
From Philly to Nashville to Lexington
Davis began his collegiate career with the Temple Owls, making 16 appearances (2019-20) before transferring to SEC member Vanderbilt.
After his 2021 season lasted only three weeks due to injury, Davis returned to post a 1,000-yard rushing campaign for the Commodores in 2022. Then, it was off to Kentucky where he became the 11th player in school history to exceed 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.
Multiple-Dimensional Prospect
The bruising running back emerged as a dangerous receiver at Kentucky, leading the team with seven touchdown receptions.
Davis made 33 catches for 323 yards in 2023. The pass-catching production likely set him aside from other running back prospects.