NFL Draft Analyst says Buffalo Bills stole 'solid starter' in Round 5
How did a three-year Southeastern Conference starter, with two national championship rings, fall to the Buffalo Bills in Round 5 at the 2024 NFL Draft?
Analyst Jon Ledyard doesn't know either.
"I don't think he was like a first-round caliber player, but I did have him with a late second-round grade. This is one of the better value picks in my opinion," said Ledyard while making a guest appearance on One Bills Live with Chris Brown and Steve Tasker.
The Bills landed Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger at No. 141 overall, drafting a seasoned lineman with starting potential on Day 3. He totaled 44 starts at center over his last three collegiate seasons.
"I just felt like from a mental standpoint, the that he played, his technique, and the way that he was kinda aware of his weaknesses," said Ledyard. "He has a great awareness in pass protection against blitz schemes and twists and things of that nature. You want that from your lead communicator at the pivot spot."
Van Pran-Granger, a 2023 All-American, won the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the league's top offensive lineman.
"I just felt like this was a player that can do a lot of different things and could be a solid starter in the NFL. That's really valuable to get that down later in the draft where the Bills picked him up. I thought that was arguably, value-wise, their best pick of the draft," said Ledyard.