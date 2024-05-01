Brandon Beane: Buffalo Bills' Fifth-Round Edge Rusher Must 'Improve' in Key Area
There's no question that Javon Solomon can rush the passer.
The Buffalo Bills' fifth-round draft pick logged more career sacks than anyone in Troy's Division I program history, including Hall-of-Famer DeMarcus Ware and Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora. His 16.0 sacks led all FBS players in 2023.
If Solomon, however, wants to maximize his playing time as a rookie, he'll have to show another important ability.
"He knows how to get to the quarterback. I would say one of the things he'll have to improve is the run defense," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane.
The ability to defend the run effectively is one that sets great pass rushers aside from the rest. Defensive ends like Bruce Smith and Michael Strahan are anomalies, especially in today's game. It is, however, a pass-first league and no team can ever have too many edge rushers attempting to make the quarterback uncomfortable.
"He was just too valuable from a rush standpoint, so that would be the area [stopping the run] he'll have to improve. He's got great arm length, measurables," said Beane. "You can't deny his sack production. So, we're excited to get our hands on him."
As a team, the Bills ranked 15th overall in run defense (110.6) in 2023. Solomon's addition lessens the need to re-sign veteran free agent Shaq Lawson, who was solid against the run.