Bills Central

Three Things to Know about Buffalo Bills' Fifth-Round Edge Rusher Javon Solomon

The Buffalo Bills added defensive line depth by selecting Troy's Javon Solomon with the No. 168 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's what you need to know about the pick.

Ralph Ventre

Sep 19, 2020; Murfreesboro, Tennessee, USA; Troy Trojans defensive tackle Will Choloh (5) and Troy
Sep 19, 2020; Murfreesboro, Tennessee, USA; Troy Trojans defensive tackle Will Choloh (5) and Troy / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills took a late fifth-round flier on a somewhat undersized but uber productive edge rusher.

Troy's Javon Solomon, the No. 168 overall selection, will have the chance to break into a rotation that already features lengthy pass rushers Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa along with grizzled veteran Von Miller. The 6-foot-1 Solomon will be a 23-year-old rookie with plenty of collegiate experience.

Here are three things to know about the fifth-round edge defender:

Sack King

Solomon left Troy as the career sacks leader (33.0) in the program's Division I FBS history, surpassing marks made by Gold Jacket owner DeMarcus Ware and former Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora. His 16.0 sacks led all DI FBS players in 2023.

Hey, I know him!

Solomon's former high school teammate was drafted by the New York Jets on Saturday. Alabama safety Jalen Key earned the title of Mr. Irrelevant 2024 as the No. 257 overall pick. Solomon and Key both competed for Florida's Godby High School in Tallahassee.

Multi-Sport Experience

Solomon was a high school wrestler in addition to earning Godby Football Team MVP honors. It's no secret that Bills' head coach Sean McDermott, an avid former wrestler and advocate for the sport, has been fond of defenders who have wrestling in their backgrounds.

Published
Ralph Ventre

RALPH VENTRE