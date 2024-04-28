Three Things to Know about Buffalo Bills' Fifth-Round Edge Rusher Javon Solomon
The Buffalo Bills took a late fifth-round flier on a somewhat undersized but uber productive edge rusher.
Troy's Javon Solomon, the No. 168 overall selection, will have the chance to break into a rotation that already features lengthy pass rushers Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa along with grizzled veteran Von Miller. The 6-foot-1 Solomon will be a 23-year-old rookie with plenty of collegiate experience.
Here are three things to know about the fifth-round edge defender:
Sack King
Solomon left Troy as the career sacks leader (33.0) in the program's Division I FBS history, surpassing marks made by Gold Jacket owner DeMarcus Ware and former Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora. His 16.0 sacks led all DI FBS players in 2023.
Hey, I know him!
Solomon's former high school teammate was drafted by the New York Jets on Saturday. Alabama safety Jalen Key earned the title of Mr. Irrelevant 2024 as the No. 257 overall pick. Solomon and Key both competed for Florida's Godby High School in Tallahassee.
Multi-Sport Experience
Solomon was a high school wrestler in addition to earning Godby Football Team MVP honors. It's no secret that Bills' head coach Sean McDermott, an avid former wrestler and advocate for the sport, has been fond of defenders who have wrestling in their backgrounds.