Eagles' defense presents nightmare matchup for Bills' TEs

The Buffalo Bills' wide receivers have well-noted struggles, which is why the team utilizes its three tight ends, who combine for the second-most receiving yards by that position in the NFL. However, the odds are stacked against them on Sunday.

Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox and rookie Jackson Hawes are as formidable a tight end trio as can be in the NFL, but the two veterans' statuses are up in the air due to knee injuries.

Even though the Bills didn't practice on Thursday, they were estimated to be DNP that day, and they also didn't practice on Wednesday.

Despite missing four games with various injuries, Kincaid leads the Bills with five touchdown catches, and his 36 receptions and 523 receiving yards are both second.

Knox has picked up his play as of late, with nine catches in Weeks 14 and 15 before catching only one pass in Week 16 against the Browns. He's now up to 363 receiving yards, which ranks third on the Bills.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Hawes has been one of the best all-around rookies in the NFL, catching 15 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns while providing excellent blocking in the run game.

The Bills have undrafted free agent Keleki Latu, who's played in three games this season, on the practice squad in case Kincaid and/or Knox can't make it. However, even if they make it, they'll face their toughest challenge yet.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox high-fives quarterback Josh Allen, who scored on a two-yard touchdown run during first-half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Eagles have allowed the fewest yards to tight ends in the NFL with 461, and the Bills are ranked second with 493.

Spearheaded by All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun, Philadelphia matches up perfectly against Buffalo's best strength in the passing game, so even if it's at full strength, it'll be nigh-impossible for them to get going.

If the tight ends are smothered, that means throwing against the Pro Bowl cornerback duo of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, and the Bills can't have that happen if they want to keep pace for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

