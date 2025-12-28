NFL MVP vs. Super Bowl MVP plus 4 things to know about Bills vs. Eagles

It is one of those interconference matchups that screams Super Bowl preview. Both the Philadelphia Eagles (10-5) and Buffalo Bills (11-4) are headed back to the postseason. But, first, the two will meet in a Week 17 clash at Highmark Stadium on December 28.

The former is making its fifth consecutive playoff appearance and eighth in nine years. Since 2017, the Birds have reached the Super Bowl three times and won a pair of titles (LII and LIX).

Meanwhile, Sean McDermott’s team—winners of four straight games— is headed to the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year dating back to 2019. With the Kansas City Chiefs already eliminated from this season’s playoff field, the Bills take over in terms of the longest active playoff streak in the league.

While the Eagles have repeated as NFC East champions, the Bills will be hard pressed to win a six consecutive AFC East title. That’s because the New England Patriots have emerged has the top dog in the division. Nonetheless quarterback Josh Allen, the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2024, and company hope to make things very interesting for the reigning league champions and Jalen Hurts, the MVP of Super Bowl LIX.

Bills vs. Eagles history

The teams are meeting for the second time in three seasons, and for the first time at Buffalo since 2019. The Eagles have prevailed in the last three clashes, the latest a wild 37-34 overtime at Philadelphia in 2023. The Birds’ last appearance at Orchard Park resulted in a 31-13 triumph in ’19. All told, the Eagles own a 9-6 edge in a series that dates back to 1973.

Arguably, the most famous moment of the 15 games played between the club came back in 1990 at Orchard Park. The Super Bowl XXV-bound Bills knocked off the Eagles, 30-23. Thet contest featured one of the most sensational plays in NFL annals.

Bills have let James 'Cook' this season

He leads the NFL with 1,532 yards on the ground, on 287 carries, and has rushed for 100-plus yards in nine of his 15 games this season. Running back James Cook is vying to become the first Bills’ player to lead the league in rushing since O.J. Simpson in 1976. Philadelphia is 21st in the NFL in rushing defense.

Entering Week 17, only three teams in the NFL had scored more points than McDermott’s club, while only the Texans and Seahawks had allowed fewer points than the Birds. The Bills have reached the 30-point mark in eight of their 15 games. Meanwhile, the Eagles have allowed 30-plus points just once this season.

Keep eagle eye on Saquon Barkley

Could the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year be getting hot at the right time? In each of his last three games, Saquon Barkley has run the ball 20-plus times, amassing 332 yards and three TDs. The eight-year pro totaled at least 20 carries in only three of his first 12 outings in 2025.

What a coincidence. Nick Sirianni’s Eagles have totaled a somewhat-modest 18 takeaways this season. Meanwhile, Josh Allen has 12 of the Buffalo’s 18 turnovers in 2025. That’s 10 more miscues than the team totaled a season ago. However, the Bills’ quarterback has not given up the pigskin in three straight games.

