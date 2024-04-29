Buffalo Bills' GM Brandon Beane Never Forgets Time RB Ray Davis 'Levels This Dude'
Pass protection matters when grading running backs.
In fact, it's what Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane first noticed when evaluating fourth-round draft pick Ray Davis.
"I'll never forget a play every time I see him, I think it was versus Vandy [Vanderbilt]. There's a backer or a safety coming off the edge, and he's in pass pro, and he levels this dude," said Beane at a press conference in Orchard Park. "I remember seeing it in the fall. That was always the first play I thought of this kid when I saw him."
The Bills used the No. 128 overall selection on Davis, who will likely spell RB1 James Cook on occasion and also receive the chance to contribute as a receiver out of the backfield.
In addition to rushing for 1,129 yards on 199 carries, Davis led Kentucky with seven touchdown receptions in 2023. He totaled 323 yards receiving on 33 catches.
The well-traveled Davis, who had success at three different Division I schools, "plays violent" and is expected to bring an attitude that will benefit the offense.
"He's tough. He'll add just an edge to the group," said Beane.