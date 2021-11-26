Bills take down undermanned New Orleans Saints

They survive some sloppy offensive misfires to escape with bounce-back win but lose CB Tre'Davious White in the process.

From the start, the injury ravaged New Orleans Saints were undermanned. And by the end, it clearly showed as the visiting Buffalo Bills overcame numerous offensive misfires to still finish with 31 points and a 31-6 victory at the Caesars Superdome.

The win was bittersweet, however, as Bills star cornerback Tre'Davious White was forced to leave the game with a knee injury. White's prognosis is unclear, but he slammed his helmet in disgust as he went to the medical tent on the sideline, perhaps sensing it was serious.

Quarterback Josh Allen completed 23 of 28 attempts for 260 yards and four touchdowns, including two to tight end Dawson Knox, before giving way to backup Mitchell Trubisky.

Allen was intercepted twice in the first half to derail drives, but the shorthanded Saints weren't able to stay with them for the full 60 minutes.

The Bills also made some changes to their game plan for this one, making running back Zack Moss and wide receiver and top returner Isaiah McKenzie healthy scratches and replacing them with Matt Breida and rookie Marquez Stevenson, respectively.

Breida was limited to just 26 yards on nine carries but turned a masterful audible into a screen by Allen into a 23-yard touchdown to set the final score.

Stevenson averaged 9.8 yards on five returns. One of them was a muff that he recovered.

Jordan Poyer added his team-high fifth interception as they limited the Saints to just 190 yards and 12 first downs.

This story is being updated.

