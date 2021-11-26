Bills take down undermanned New Orleans Saints

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bills Beat Hapless New Orleans Saints

    They survive some sloppy offensive misfires to escape with bounce-back win but lose CB Tre'Davious White in the process.
    Author:

    From the start, the injury ravaged New Orleans Saints were undermanned. And by the end, it clearly showed as the visiting Buffalo Bills overcame numerous offensive misfires to still finish with 31 points and a 31-6 victory at the Caesars Superdome.

    The win was bittersweet, however, as Bills star cornerback Tre'Davious White was forced to leave the game with a knee injury. White's prognosis is unclear, but he slammed his helmet in disgust as he went to the medical tent on the sideline, perhaps sensing it was serious.

    Quarterback Josh Allen completed 23 of 28 attempts for 260 yards and four touchdowns, including two to tight end Dawson Knox, before giving way to backup Mitchell Trubisky.

    Allen was intercepted twice in the first half to derail drives, but the shorthanded Saints weren't able to stay with them for the full 60 minutes.

    The Bills also made some changes to their game plan for this one, making running back Zack Moss and wide receiver and top returner Isaiah McKenzie healthy scratches and replacing them with Matt Breida and rookie Marquez Stevenson, respectively.

    Read More

    Breida was limited to just 26 yards on nine carries but turned a masterful audible into a screen by Allen into a 23-yard touchdown to set the final score.

    Stevenson averaged 9.8 yards on five returns. One of them was a muff that he recovered.

    Jordan Poyer added his team-high fifth interception as they limited the Saints to just 190 yards and 12 first downs.

    This story is being updated.

    Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

    Bills QB Josh Allen
    Game Day

    Bills take down undermanned New Orleans Saints

    just now
    Bills receiver Marquez Stevenson (5).
    Game Day

    Bills inactives: Marquez Stevenson is up and Isaiah McKenzie down as healthy scratch

    4 hours ago
    Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) and offensive lineman Ryan Bates (71) jog to the field prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium.
    Game Day

    Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints preview

    10 hours ago
    Tasker 2
    News

    Former Bills star Steve Tasker is Hall of Fame semifinalist again

    Nov 24, 2021
    Micah Hyde
    News

    Top storylines surrounding Bills at Saints clash

    Nov 24, 2021
    Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds
    News

    Bills getting Tremaine Edmunds back in time for Thanksgiving clash

    Nov 23, 2021
    Bills rookie WR Marquez Stevenson.
    News

    Bills could be getting Marquez Stevenson back soon

    Nov 23, 2021
    Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
    News

    Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier refuses to blame Sunday's debacle on choice of personnel package.

    Nov 23, 2021