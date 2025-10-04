4-leg parlay for Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots that is sure to return +4900
Plenty of storylines surround this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.
A rivalry renewed. Stefon Diggs’ return to Orchard Park. A reigning MVP quarterback going up against one of the league’s rising signal-callers.
How about adding some more excitement to the mix, while making some money in the process?
Here are four legs of a Bills-Patriots parlay that is sure to provide a +4900 return on your investment (per FanDuel).
James Cook three-plus receptions (+118)
Cook has recorded three or more receptions in three of the Bills’ first four games, totaling 12 catches on 13 targets for 89 yards this season. New England has allowed two opposing running backs to lead their respective teams in receiving through Weeks 1 through 4, including Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren in Week 3 (five receptions, 34 yards) and Miami Dolphins RB Devone Achane in Week 2 (eight receptions, 92 yards, touchdown). Cook’s dual-threat ability will once again shine through this week against the Patriots, who are beatable out of the backfield in the passing game.
TreVeyon Henderson anytime touchdown (+220)
It took until Week 4 for a Patriots running back to score a rushing touchdown. But during a 42-13 win over the Panthers, two New England RBs found the end zone, with Henderson recording a five-yard score and Antonio Gibson crossing the goal line from one yard out. The Bills have allowed at least one rushing touchdown to opposing RBs in three of their four games this season. Henderson will be the latest RB to score a rushing touchdown against Buffalo this week.
Dalton Kincaid to record 20-plus yard reception (+190)
The Bills’ third-year tight end has recorded a long reception of at least 20 yards in three of four games this season, including in Week 4 when he was on the receiving end of a 28-yard touchdown in this past week’s 31-19 win over the Saints. New England has allowed a couple of opposing tight ends to record big games this season, including in Week 1, when Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers finished with a team-high 103 yards receiving on five receptions, including a 38-yard reception. This past week, Carolina Panthers TE Tommy Tremble led his team in receptions with five for 42 yards and a touchdown. Tremble’s long reception went for 15 yards. Kincaid is off to a good start in 2025, and that will continue on Sunday.
Stefon Diggs 70-plus yards receiving (+235)
Diggs is coming off his best performance as a Patriots WR, recording a game-high six receptions for 101 yards in a blowout victory over the Panthers. In a Week 5 matchup with the Bills last season, Diggs, then with the Houston Texans, finished with six receptions for 82 yards. The former Bills pass catcher is sure to be filled with emotion on Sunday night, with a fierce desire to produce a meaningful performance against the team he previously spent four seasons with.