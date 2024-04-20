Josh Allen's 'New Version of Buffalo Bills'
It's the unofficial beginning of Josh Allen's next chapter.
The Buffalo Bills' star quarterback heads toward the 2024 season as a three-time NFL MVP finalist still in search of his first Super Bowl title.
"It's kind of crazy to think that I'm going into my seventh season. It's just another opportunity to be the guy that I'm supposed to be and the guy that I believe I am," said Allen during the first week of the voluntary nine-week offseason program.
Allen remains the lead actor but the show's supporting cast has changed since Buffalo's 27-24 AFC divisional round loss to the Chiefs.
For the first time in four years, the Bills' offense will operate without Stefon Diggs as its WR1. After six seasons as Allen's center, Mitch Morse is also gone.
"With this, there is a lot of opportunity for our guys that are in that room right now, as an offense, and really as a team to evolve and grow and become a new version of the Buffalo Bills and to come together as a team over the course of OTAs," said Allen.
That version will lean more heavily on third-year receiver Khalil Shakir, who out-performed Diggs down the stretch in 2024. After a 105-yard performance in the division-clinching regular season finale, he caught touchdown passes in both of Buffalo's playoff games.
"Bringing in Curtis Samuel, the different things that he can do. Pairing him along with Khalil, who came along last year especially later half of the season," said Allen.
Samuel is an intriguing weapon with the ability to play multiple receiver roles and line up in the backfield on occasion. He experienced his best statistical season as a Carolina Panthers in 2020 with Joe Brady as the offensive coordinator.
In the face of change, Allen's mission remains the same.
"Obviously, I play this game, and the other 52 guys in that locker room play this game, to win Super Bowls. We want to bring one, very badly, here to Western New York. That's my No. 1 goal," said Allen.