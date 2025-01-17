Raiders star Maxx Crosby shares who he prefers playing between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson
Maxx Crosby is sounding even more like a Buffalo Bills fan by the day.
Just a day after he said he thinks the Bills are ready to make a run at the Super Bowl, the four-time Pro Bowler dropped another nugget when it comes to the Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson debate before their AFC Divisional Round clash on Sunday. His pick? None other than No. 17 up in Buffalo.
"I might say I'd rather go against Lamar with all respect," said Crosby while appearing on Good Morning Football on Friday. "They're both incredible, but I think Josh Allen has shown it over and over again. Even in the losses to the (Kansas City) Chiefs in those big games in the playoffs, Josh Allen was still having career games, he just didn't have the ball last. So I feel like Josh Allen, he's got the clutch gene for sure and he is so dangerous running and throwing the ball."
It's one thing to hear this from a football pundit. But a two-time All-Pro who's played against both guys? That makes the comments hit different.
In two career matchups against Crosby's Raiders, Allen is 2-0 with six total touchdowns scored against zero interceptions, an average of 281 passing yards per game, and an average passer rating of 120.2. Meanwhile, Jackson and his Ravens have a 0-2 record against Crosby during his Raiders tenure with two total touchdowns against one interception with an average of 241 passing yards per game and an average passer rating of 90.0.
Even as hot as Jackson has been on the field this year, one of 2024's low points for him was a Week 2 loss to Crosby and the Raiders where the edge rusher got home with two sacks on the three-time first-team All-Pro. In fact, Crosby has four career sacks on Jackson in his first two matchups against him. As for Allen, he's only been able to wrap him up for one sack over the first two meetings.
Who knows why Crosby is giving Buffalo so much love this week, but maybe once he becomes a free agent after the 2026 season this gives the team more reason to try and add him to the roster.