Buffalo Bills WR's season over after landing on IR ahead of Jaguars Wild-Card game
It’s over.
Joshua Palmer’s first season since signing a three-year, $29 million free-agent contract has officially come to an end after the Buffalo Bills placed the 26-year-old wide receiver on Injured Reserve on Saturday afternoon.
Palmer was initially deemed questionable to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to an ankle injury, but was ruled out a day ahead of Sunday’s Wild-Card matchup and subsequently placed on IR hours later. He is now out for the rest of the season.
What a dud
Palmer recorded just 22 receptions for 303 yards and was held without a touchdown through 12 injury-plagued games this year. His season got off to a hot start with a five-reception, 61-yard performance in a win over the Baltimore Ravens, but it turned out that was his most impactful outing of the season.
The five-year veteran sustained knee and ankle injuries, which forced him to exit a Week 6 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons and miss the next three games. He never recovered from the ankle ailment, which lingered throughout the remainder of the regular season, causing him to miss an additional two matchups down the stretch before forcing him to IR.
Big disappointment
A lot was expected from Palmer at the outset of the 2025 campaign, as he was brought in to help aid a Bills’ passing game that was lacking reasonable options at wide receiver. But a reasonable dynamic never developed between him and quarterback Josh Allen, in part due to injuries, and now he finds himself on the mend and looking forward to next season.
With Palmer out, the Bills are down to five wide receivers on their active roster: Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks, Tyrell Shavers, Gabe Davis and Keon Coleman. Mecole Hardman, who has appeared in two games for the team this season, is on the practice squad but was not elevated for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Game-day rosters will be released at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
