All-Pro voters show lack of respect for NFL's rushing leader, Bills' offensive line

James Cook doesn’t get the respect he deserves.

The latest example of such is the Associated Press’ 2025 All-Pro voting, which placed the Buffalo Bills’ running back as a second-team selection, behind first-team pick Bijan Robinson, running back of the Atlanta Falcons.

Placement on the AP’s second team was all well and good. But after tearing through the Bills’ regular-season schedule with a league-leading 1,621 yards rushing, Cook, and the Buffalo offensive line, for that matter, deserved better.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Here’s why

Now, it can be argued that Robinson was the more valuable player to his team than Cook was to the Bills this season. The Falcons’ RB recorded 40.5% (2,298 yards from scrimmage) of his team’s total yardage this season, which was well beyond how Cook (29.8% of his team's total yards) factored into the Bills’ Josh Allen-led operation.

With that said, winning should also be factored in when determining one’s value. And with the Falcons failing to advance to the postseason, the question is worth asking: how valuable was Robinson truly if Atlanta (8-9) wasn’t able to reach the threshold of achieving a .500 record?

Now, this is not to say wins should be considered a running back stat. But Cook’s performance this season has impacted winning regularly. Without him, there is no telling where Buffalo would be at this point in the year.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) celebrates after a victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Critical performances

Cook was not a stat-padder throughout the 2025 campaign, with many of his most electrifying performances coming during much-needed Bills wins.

In Week 8, in a near must-win against the Carolina Panthers, Cook exploded for a career-high 216 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The following week, against the reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, Cook recorded 114 yards rushing. Later in the season, following a crushing loss to the Houston Texans, Cook went off for 144 yards on a career-high 32 carries in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So, while Robinson’s incredible performance this season should not be ignored, considering the Bills have advanced to the playoffs, Cook’s was the more valuable of the two. And that should count for something.

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern celebrates with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s touchdown, the team’s first of the game in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another snub

Additionally, the entire Bills' offensive line was left off the AP's list of first and second-teamers after helping pave the way for Cook to become the first Bills' RB since 1976 to claim the NFL's rushing title.

Buffalo's trench unit is largely a sum of its parts, and did not do as good a job protecting Josh Allen this season as it did last year. With that said, the Bills finished the season No. 4 in pass block win rate (71%) along with a No. 1 ranking in run block win rate (75%), per ESPN.

Center Connor McGovern stands out as someone who should have received consideration for at least a second-team selection. He hasn't allowed a sack for the second consecutive season, per Pro Football Focus.

