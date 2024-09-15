Ravens Blow Late Lead to Raiders
After leading by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter, a late collapse cost the Baltimore Ravens in a 26-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
With the loss, Baltimore is 0-2 for the first time since 2015.
The Ravens were seemingly in control after a pair of second-half touchdowns put them up 23-13 with 12:11 left in the fourth quarter. Instead, a field goal and touchdown knotted the game up with 3:57 left in the game. After Baltimore's offense went three and out and a bad punt set the Raiders up at the Ravens' 43-yard line, they got a pair of first downs, setting the stage for a Daniel Carlson 38-yard field goal with 27 seconds left in the game.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense tried to lateral their way into the end zone on the final play of the game but didn't get within the 20-yard line.
Carlson was 4-4 on the day, including two field goals of over 50 yards.
The Raiders had lost 49 straight games when trailing by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter before their win over Baltimore.
Jackson completed 21 of 34 passes for 247 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 48 yards, 28 of which came on the final play of the game.
Derrick Henry had 18 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown. Henry ran for 77 yards in the second half after only running for seven yards on five carries in the first half.
Zay Flowers had the lone receiving touchdown in the game for Baltimore, catching seven passes for 91 yards.
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had an interception. Baltimore's pass rush was led by Odafe Oweh, who had 2.5 sacks, and Kyle Van Noy had two sacks.
Gardner Minshew completed 30 of 28 passes for 276 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Baltimore's secondary struggled to find any answers for Davante Adams, as the former All-Pro receiver had nine catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Baltimore goes on the road to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
