5 biggest storylines to watch in Bills' Week 14 West Coast Trip to the Rams
The Buffalo Bills were tabbed by many national voices to finish second or third in the AFC East. Entering Week 14, they've already locked up the division for a fifth straight year. Now Josh Allen and company have their sights set even higher as they travel to Hollywood to take on the Rams on Sunday afternoon. Here are five storylines to watch for when the Bills leave snowy Orchard Park for the palm trees of Los Angeles on Sunday at 4:25 back east.
BYE BYE BYE: The Bills locked up at least a top-four seed by winning the division once again. Now, they focus on catching the Kansas City Chiefs and securing a first-round bye. Buffalo enters week 14 a game behind KC, but they do have the head-to-head win, so in the case of a tie, it will be the Bills locking down the top spot. According to the New York Times playoff predictor, Buffalo has a 51% chance to secure the #1 seed and a bye. If you look at the remaining schedules, it makes sense. The Bills play one more team with a winning record, while the Chiefs have four remaining, and the Steelers have three. How important is the bye? Well, not only does that guarantee you some rest and a trip to the divisional round, but the Bills are a perfect 8-0 in the regular season coming off of a bye under Sean McDermott.
MVP: Despite how well the Eagles Saquon Barkley has been playing and how hard some national pundits are pushing his MVP case, Las Vegas— you know, the guys and gals making billions off being right—believes Josh Allen's MVP odds are growing in his favor. Allen has another chance to show out in a prime time slot with the Bills at Rams being the marquee 4 o'clock window game on Fox.
DESPERATION: The Rams are smack dab in the middle of a cluster that is the NFC West. Their 6-6 record is tied with the Cardinals at one game back of the Seahawks and one game ahead of the 49ers. Sean McVay and his boys will be putting it all on the table for a win against the Bills.
LA MAFIA:It is no secret that Bills fans travel well. We've seen the videos of them taking over Miami or Tennessee bars when Buffalo is in town. As someone who used to travel for road games as a TV sports reporter, I've seen it first-hand. Bills Mafia is an amazing fanbase. Couple that with the fact that LA Rams and LA Chargers home games are often anything but when it comes to the crowd, and we could see a lot of red, white, and blue in LA.
WE'RE GOING STREAKING: The Bills have an AFC-best seven-game winning streak. They have also scored at least 30 points in six straight games. Those two things are a contributing factor as to why Josh Allen is leading the MVP race (see MVP MVP MVP). They will look to keep all three going on Sunday.