NFL mock draft should make Bills' quarterback Josh Allen very happy

It's no secret that the Buffalo Bills need to upgrade at the wide receiver position this offseason.

The Bills have a number of talented receivers, but none appear ready to claim the stake as the number one option in an offense led by Josh Allen. That's part of the reason why CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson has the Bills taking Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with the No. 21 overall pick in his latest mock draft.

"Tyson is an explosive receiver with the size, speed, and catch radius to win at all three levels. A smooth hands-catcher, he consistently makes contested and high-point grabs look effortless while creating surprising separation at the top of his routes for his size," Wilson wrote.

"Tyson can hit top end in just a few steps and shows the type of short-area quickness reserved for smaller, shiftier WRs. He's also an asset in the screen game, making him a dynamic threat both outside and from the slot."

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson against the Arizona Wildcats. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson could be Allen's top target next season

Tyson was the second wide receiver off the board for Wilson's mock draft after Ohio State star Carnell Tate went No. 12 overall to the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins. Tyson could be considered as the best wide receiver in the entire draft class.

In nine games for the Sun Devils this season, Tyson has 61 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. In his junior season, Tyson had over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns for Arizona State as they went on to win the Big 12 and advance with a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff.

It remains to be seen if Tyson's skills in college will translate to the NFL. However, a 6'2", 200-pound receiver is the exact kind of big target Allen has been looking for in the Bills offense. While Keon Coleman possesses the size, it's clear that the Bills don't feel convinced of his ability to be a No. 1 wideout.

Giving Tyson a chance as a first-round pick could be what the Bills need to get over the hump in the AFC.

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

