Camp Body or Probable Contributor? Analyzing Bills' latest free agent WR signing
Needle mover? No, but where's the harm in kicking the tires?
The Buffalo Bills signed two-time Super Bowl champion receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a one-year contract on Tuesday, and although the field-stretching pass-catcher is no replacement for Stefon Diggs or Gabe Davis, his addition isn't just pointless window dressing.
The 29-year-old Valdes-Scantling, who spent the past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, is certainly no guarantee to make the Bills' 53-man roster, as he is one of multiple low-risk, potentially high-reward signees at the wide receiver position this offseason. While viewing Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel as reliable known commodities, Buffalo added former second-round receivers KJ Hamler and Chase Claypool in hopes of finding capable contributors who can offset some of the departed production.
With top draft pick Keon Coleman, Samuel, Shakir and Mack Hollins penciled in as roster locks, Claypool, Valdes-Scantling, and Hamler are likely vying for one spot, maybe two at best. Former second-round speed option Andy Isabella and 2023 fifth-rounder Justin Shorter are also squarely in the mix.
Here are the reasons why I think MVS will earn a roster spot on the 2024 Bills:
Filling a need
The more I examine the Valdes-Scantling acquisition, the more I think he's more than just a camp body to provide competition in the receivers' room. There seems to be a role as a battle-tested deep ball specialist who can help the team better take advantage of Josh Allen's bazooka arm.
With Davis being the closest comparison, the Bills have lacked a physical, feared downfield option in recent years.
Two encouraging numbers
The 6-foot-4 Valdes-Scantling has the size to win contested catches downfield and owns career 17.0 yards per reception average.
Big-game production
Valdes-Scantling has had his share of head-scratching drops, but he delivered on multiple occasions during the postseason for the Chiefs each of the last two years.
After a touchdown reception in a 2022 AFC Divisional Round win over Jacksonville, Valdes-Scantling went off for six receptions, 116 yards and one touchdown in the Championship Game victory over Cincinnati. This past January, he helped eliminate Buffalo by making two monster catches that moved the chains in key spots. His 16-yard third-quarter TD reception gave Kansas City its first lead over San Francisco in Super Bowl LVIII.
MVS means MVP?
With Valdes-Scantling on the Green Bay Packers' roster, quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the NFL MVP award in 2020 and 2021.
In 2022, Valdes-Scantling moved onto Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes proceeded to capture another MVP honor. Although Mahomes did not come away with the 2023 NFL MVP award, he won the Super Bowl MVP with some help from MVS.
Valdes-Scantling's career year came with Rodgers in 2020 when he recorded 690 yards, six touchdowns and a 20.9 ypc average over a 16-game sample.