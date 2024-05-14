Most Impactful Offseason Additions: Where Ex Bills' WR Stefon Diggs ranks
The Buffalo Bills have traded away a player that is projected to make an immediate seismic impact in 2024.
NFL.com editor Tom Blair identified the 10 traded players who will have the "biggest impact" on the upcoming seasons, and receiver Stefon Diggs was the headliner. He was one of four receivers on the Top 10 list.
In March, the Bills shipped Diggs and two Day 3 draft picks to Houston in exchange for a 2025 second-round selection. Set to turn 31 years old this season, Diggs is coming off six consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaigns.
Diggs recorded no fewer than 103 catches or 1,183 yards in any of his four seasons with the Bills. Quarterback Josh Allen exceeded the 4,200-yard passing mark all four years and thrice finished as an MVP finalist.
Meanwhile, Houston adds another capable target for reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud. Posting a 9-6 record as a starter, the young field general threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns to five interceptions.
From NFL.com:
"So, you're an aspiring AFC power and you want to help your young QB cement his place among the NFL's A-listers? Get Diggs. His name might not carry as much of a kick as it did in 2020, when he joined the Bills via trade to supercharge their offense. He'll turn 31 in November, and toward the end of his Bills tenure, it seemed like he generated nearly as much drama as he did production (42.2 receiving yards per game over his final 10 games, including playoffs). ... The messiness in Buffalo aside, Diggs accelerated Josh Allen's journey into stardom. If he can help reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud take another step, he'll have played a role in shaping the landscape of NFL contenders for a second time."