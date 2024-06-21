Bills' Allen, Chiefs' Mahomes Only Two QBs in Elite Analytics Classification
It's an elite group of NFL offensive performers and only two quarterbacks meet the criteria.
Over the most-recent two-year period, no field general has performed better than Buffalo Bills' three-time MVP finalist Josh Allen or Kansas City's reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, according to the Pro Football Focus grading system.
Sharing an infographic on the social media site now known as X, PFF noted that only seven offensive players have posted a 90+ grade over the past two seasons. Allen and Mahomes joined a list that featured three receivers — Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Tyreek Hill (Dolphins), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions).
San Francisco 49ers' tackle Trent Williams was the lone lineman to qualify for PFF's exclusive seven-member club while teammate Christian McCaffrey was the only running back on the list.
The Allen-Mahomes rivalry is beginning to resemble the ongoing battles of yesteryear between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. The Bills have won the last three regular season meetings against the Chiefs, but the latter has directly eliminated Allen and Co. from the postseason three of the last four years.
RELATED: Former NFL QB places 'Unicorn' Josh Allen in elite category
The 28-year-old Allen is the only player in NFL history to total 40+ touchdowns four seasons in a row. PFF recently noted that the Bills' QB1 earned the highest fourth-quarter grade at his position in 2023. The 28-year-old Mahomes, who averages nearly 4,700 pass yards per season as a starter, has led the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl crowns.
The Bills are slated to host Kansas City in a Week 11 matchup on November 17 in Orchard Park.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —