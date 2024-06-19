Two metrics prove Bills' Josh Allen is NFL's Best Quarterback in Clutch
It's easy to become enamored with the bazooka arm strength and gazelle-like running ability, causing one to overlook an important intangible piece to Josh Allen's game.
In addition to producing touchdowns at a machine-like pace, the Buffalo Bills' quarterback has developed the knack for delivering in crunch time. In fact, metrics show that no active NFL field general has performed better than Allen in tough situations.
The evidence is from two stats recently thrown into the public discourse by our friends at Pro Football Focus.
First, PFF used its grading system to determine the top performing quarterback during each quarter of a game. In 2023, Allen posted the highest fourth-quarter grade (89.3) amongst all NFL passers. The Bills' QB1 thrived in the last 15 minutes of regular season games last year, completing 72.6 percent of passes and averaging 7.8 yards per attempt.
Allen accounted for seven fourth-quarter touchdowns passes to only three interceptions in 2023 while adding five touchdowns and 14 first downs on the ground with fewer than 15:00 on the clock.
Equally as impressive, the 28-year-old Allen has been PFF's highest-graded quarterback when his team is trailing over the last three seasons. Since 2021, Allen tops all rivals with a 92.3 grade when playing catch-up. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow (90.9) is second followed by Kansas City's reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes (88.7) in third.
Down the stretch in 2023, Allen engineered game-winning fourth-quarter drives on the road against the Chargers, Chiefs and Dolphins.
According to the data, when the situation is dire, Allen is the top dawg.