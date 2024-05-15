Bills at Dolphins Thursday Night Opener Week 2 Primetime Game: Early Betting Lines And Odds Announced
The NFL confirmed a rivalry matchup for the Bills in week 2, with Buffalo traveling to Miami for the Thursday night opener on Amazon Prime against the Dolphins. This will be a key early season matchup that Bills Mafia will have circled on their calendars.
With the game set for an evening kickoff this year, Buffalo avoids the direct sun and heat on the visiting sideline at Hard Rock Stadium that plagued them in a 21-19 loss in an early season 2022 matchup in Miami.
Buffalo and Miami both have Super Bowl aspirations going into 2024, with the Bills at +700 to win the Lombardi and the Fins at +1100.
The Bills finished the 2023 regular season with 5 straight wins, going 12-5, and beating the Dolphins in a pivotal season finale to take the AFC East crown. The Bills won their wildcard matchup against Pittsburgh 31-17, but lost a nail biter to the Chiefs 27-24 in the divisional playoff matchup.
The Dolphins finished 11-6 in the 2023 regular season, but were trounced 26-7 by the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild card round of the 2023 playoffs.
Week 2 Thursday September 12, 2024 Current Game Odds:
Spread: The odds makers see the week 2 divisional game as a close matchup, with the spread from Draftkings favoring the Dolphins as a 1 point home team favorite. Home teams are traditionally given a three-point advantage, so the single point Miami advantage is in indication that DraftKings believes that the Bills are a slightly better overall team at this point in the offseason.
Fanduel has the Dolphins as 1.5 point favorites.
Moneyline: The moneyline provides more insight into the oddsmakers current analysis, with the Draftkings early lines having the Dolphins at -115 while the Bills are -105. Moneyline bets are straight bets on the winner of the contest. So a player who believe the Bills will win straight up would have to bet $105 on the Bills to win $100, while a player betting the moneyline on the Dolphins would have to wager $115 to win $100.
Fanduel has the early moneyline for the September 12 match up even at -108 for both teams.
Over/Under: Both sportsbooks have the total points scored over under for the matchup set for 51.5 points.
Josh Allen has a record of 10-2 versus the Dolphins in his career.
For the entire season, the Buffalo Bills Cowboys have better odds to win the AFC and the Superbowl than the Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins' season odds:
- odds to win the 2025 Super Bowl are +2200
odds to win the 2025 AFC Championship are +1100
The Bufffalo Bills' season odds:
- odds to win the 2025 Super Bowl are +1200
odds to win the 2025 AFC Championship are +700