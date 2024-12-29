Bills defense bounced back behind big plays from key players
While all eyes were on Josh Allen's three-touchdown performance on Sunday, it was the Buffalo Bills' defense that came back strong with a stellar performance in Buffalo's 40-14 win over the New York Jets.
The defensive line shined for Buffalo led by Ed Oliver with three tackles, three tackles for a loss and a sack. A.J. Epenesa also came up big with four tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack that led to a first half safety. Von Miller was able to break a three-game sackless streak as he racked up a sack, two tackles and a tackle for a loss.
While Greg Rousseau didn't get a sack, he came up big with three tackles and forcing a fumble. Jordan Phillips also did something he hasn't done since playing with the Miami Dolphins in 2016 and that was grab an interception.
Linebacker Matt Milano continues to be the backbone of the defense with five tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as he appears to be all the way back from his injury. Defensive back Christian Benford also had a strong performance with a tackle and an interception off of Aaron Rodgers.
Overall, the defense allowed 281 yards and forced three turnovers in the win. 14 points is the least amount of points allowed since Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers.
This has been a Bills defense that has struggled in the last three weeks with 40 or more points being allowed in two of those games. Even in last week's close win against the New England Patriots the defense was lit up with 379 yards and barely won by three points.
The good news is the defense is starting to play more like the unit that was dominating at the beginning of the season as this is the second straight week the Bills have forced three or more turnovers in a game. It is also the sixth time this season the defense has allowed less than 20 points in a game.
Some will look at this performance as the 13-win team beating up on a four-win team, but the defense has been needing a game like this with the team two weeks away from their Wild Card matchup.