All studs, no duds in Bills' blowout win over Jets
After a slow start in the first half, the Buffalo Bills had no trouble scoring in the second half as they secured the second seed in the AFC with a 40-14 blowout win over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Defense was the name of the game for Buffalo with the unit allowing 281 total yards and only allowed 14 points in the fourth quarter. Penalties hurt the Jets with 16 for 120 yards.
There weren't any duds on Buffalo as the Bills had plenty of studs in the win. Here's a look at the best performances of the game for Buffalo.
Stud: QB Josh Allen
Nothing new about MVP candidate Josh Allen's performance as he continues to rise up in the rankings in the MVP race. He threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score as he tied Thurman Thomas' franchise record for career rushing touchdowns. Records continue to be tested and broken by Allen as he builds the resume for this season's MVP.
Studs: Bills Defensive Line
A position of strength, the Bills' defensive line had one of their best performances of the season. Highlights to the game included Jordan Phillips' interception and the defensive line picking up four sacks and six quarterback hits. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was harassed all game and New York didn't score until the fourth quarter with the defensive line of Buffalo the biggest reason for it.
Stud: WR Amari Cooper
Every target that Cooper got led to a completion from Allen as he proves why Buffalo trading for him was so important. He caught three passes for 56 yards and an impressive 30-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter while falling on his backside on a back shoulder catch. More of those type of plays will help the Bills in the postseason.
Stud: Bills Offensive Line
Buffalo's offensive line bullied the Jets defensive line all game as there weren't many quarterback pressures being applied by New York. No sacks were allowed by the Bills and the Jets only got three quarterback hits in the game. The Bills ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns as all five lineman stepped up and gave Buffalo what was needed to blow out the Jets.